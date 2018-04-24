Shake Shack Has a New Veggie Burger on Their Menu—And We Tried It Out

What It Is: The Veggie Shack—Shake Shack’s first veggie burger

Who Tried It: Jessica Fecteau, Writer/Reporter

Level of Difficulty: Zero

Why I Did It: I am a huge fan of everything Shake Shack offers so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to try their newest menu item. Plus, I’ve been trying to eat more plant-based foods and less meat so the timing was perfect.

Shake Shack is expanding their menu in select cities and adding a veggie burger to their lineup.

Starting last Thursday, Shake Shack locations in select New York City stores, West Hollywood and Glendale in L.A., and the Domain location in Austin began offering the Veggie Shack on their menu.

The burger, which is made with black beans, brown rice and roasted beets and topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and vegan mustard mayo, comes on a regular or gluten-free bun— and of course, we had to try it out.

Shake Shack

I headed over to the West Hollywood location with not many expectations, but I assumed it would be good since Shake Shack’s menu never disappoints. And neither did this.

It felt like I was still enjoying their traditional burger (given the moist patty, classic toppings and those deliciously soft potato buns), but I didn’t leave feeling overly full or like my stomach was full of grease. The patty is also a bright purple color (from the beets) and it was well-incorporated with the other ingredients to create the perfect texture—no weird chunks of beans or rice falling apart when you take a bite.

Even though I’m not a vegetarian, I would totally order this burger instead of the ShackBurger going forward—and that says a lot. I’ve also been a longtime fan of their iconic ‘Shroom Burger—a cheese-stuffed portobello mushroom patty that’s breaded and deep-fried— but I think if I was going vegetarian for the moment, I would opt for the Veggie Shack instead.

For those who are vegan, the sandwich can also be ordered in a lettuce wrap or gluten-free bun with no cheese. But I’d suggest keeping the regular bun and cheese, if you can, since it gives it that classic Shake Shack feel and taste you already love.

If the burger does well, a Shake Shack representative said it will become a nationwide, permanent item on the menu.

To get your hands on the burger, order through the Shake Shack app or order in-stores.