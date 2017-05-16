Shake Shack Unveiled the Recipe for One of Their Most Popular Burgers — Here’s How to Make It

If anything can beat biting into a juicy Shake Shack burger at the restaurant, it’s taking that first bite while wearing your pajamas in the comfort of your own home. Now that dream can become a reality with the release of the new Shake Shack cookbook.

The new title by the Danny Meyer-owned chain’s CEO, Randy Garutti, and culinary director, Mark Rosati, includes recipes for dozens of menu favorites available in stores—and a few items rumored to make their way in.

Shake Shack’s “SmokeShack” burger, shared exclusively with PEOPLE below, is a riff on their classic burger but topped with smoky bacon and cherry peppers instead of lettuce and tomato. The patty is topped with a slice of American cheese, smothered with their signature “ShackSauce” and sandwiched between a toasted potato bun.

To make the recipe, the book recommends using a sturdy stainless steal spatula to properly smash the burgers in a cast iron skillet and create “the most evenly browned burger.” They also recommend placing a large upside down mesh strainer over the burgers as they cook to keep the grease splatter down—a great tip for making burgers of any kind, really.

Shake Shack’s SmokeShack Burger

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

¾ tsp. ketchup

¼ tsp. kosher dill pickle juice

Pinch of cayenne pepper

4 potato hamburger buns

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

8 smoked bacon slices, cooked and broken in half

8 tbsp. diced pickled red cherry peppers

1 lb. very cold ground beef, divided into 4 (1-in.-thick) patties

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

¼ tsp. black pepper, divided

4 American cheese slices

1. Stir mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, pickle juice and cayenne in a small bowl.

2. Heat a cast-iron griddle or skillet over medium low. Brush insides of buns with melted butter. Toast on griddle until golden, 2 to 3 minutes; transfer to a plate. Spread 1 tablespoon of prepared sauce on each top bun. Top with bacon and cherry peppers.

3. Increase heat to medium-high, and heat griddle until hot, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Sprinkle 1 side of patties with ½ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Place patties on the griddle, seasoned side down. Using a large, sturdy metal spatula, firmly smash meat into 1/3-inch-thick patties. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper on patties. Cook, undisturbed, until edges beneath are brown and crispy, and juices are bubbling hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip patties; top with cheese, and cook until charred on other side, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer burgers to buns, and serve.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes