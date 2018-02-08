Food
America's Sexiest Places to Dine
Is it hot in here, or is it just the oven? See which spots topped the list of most seductive eateries.
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 10
LILIA, BROOKLYN
“Once an auto body shop, this casual Italian spot has been transformed into a romantic and hip dinner destination," chef Leah Cohen and her husband Ben Byruch, co-owners of Pig & Khao and Piggyback Bar, tell PEOPLE.
2 of 10
STATE BIRD PROVISIONS, SAN FRANCISCO
“The concept here is super fun with dim sum carts filled with different small plates of American-style food, perfect to share with your significant other," says Cohen and Byruch.
3 of 10
THE ORDINARY, CHARLESTON, S.C.
Located in an old bank with 22-ft. ceilings, dark wood and a vault, Cohen says "this classic oyster food hall is anything but ordinary.”
4 of 10
CHARLIE BIRD, N.Y.C.
Good vibes, a tremendous wine list, top notch service and Nas pumping through the speakers, the atmosphere at this West Village restaurant is about as sexy as it gets. Now all we need is Ryan Reynolds with his shirt off to complete this irresistible picture.
5 of 10
SIERRA MAR, BIG SUR, CA
The stellar views don't even begin to tell the story here: This delectable dining destination is out of a dream, and attached to one of the chicest boutique hotels in all of America, Post Ranch Inn.
6 of 10
AUBERGE DU SOLEIL, NAPA VALLEY, CA
When in wine country, this resort is a must for a sexy spot of lunch, especially if you can score a table by the fireplace in the main dining room.
7 of 10
LINGER, DENVER
Anywhere that you can get ceviche, sweet potato fries, a duck bun and a masala dosa all from the same kitchen is gold star-worthy in our book. To top it off, this spot sports super hot clientele, cozy booths and tremendous views of downtown Denver.
8 of 10
SCHWA, CHICAGO
Anything can happen at this Chi-town spot – and that's sexy. Chefs are the servers, the nine-course prix fixe meal frequently changes and the staff has been known to invite diners out back for some casual fireworks. Prepare for adventure.
9 of 10
NOBU MALIBU, L.A.
There's not much to debate here: The oceanfront location of this famed eatery screams – or rather, purrs – sexy. Snag one of the intimate couches on the patio, if you can.
10 of 10
BACARO, N.Y.C.
Tucked away in a basement in the heart of Chinatown, this Italian restaurant does the sexy, lit-mostly-by-candles thing really well. The exposed brick, masculine wooden beams and mouth-watering menu help, too.