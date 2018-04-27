Serena Williams 'Forgot' to Eat the Cake at Her Wedding—So the Baker Made Her Another One 5 Months Later

Serena Williams got to have her cake, and eat it too.

The tennis player wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans in November 2017, but the couple was so busy with their festivities that they forgot to even have a bite of their cake. So, five months after the ceremony, the couple finally got a taste of their gold and white fairy tale dessert after the bakery Lulu Cake Boutique whipped up a replica.

Williams shared a photo on Instagram of the couple eating the confection on “Selexis Day,” a personal holiday the couple has celebrated every year since they started dating. This year’s “Selexis Day” fell on the day after the athlete’s premiere of her HBO docuseries Being Serena, which airs May 2nd at 10 p.m. ET.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Once a year @alexisohanian and I have what we call Selexis day,” the athlete wrote. “It can fall on any day out of the year. This year was my year to plan it and I decided to surprise Alexis bringing all his good childhood and young adult friends to the @PUBLIChotels.”

Williams went on to explain that she set up a scavenger hunt for her beau, which ended with live music and karaoke.

“Fun fact at our wedding we forgot to eat cake so out wedding cake designer @everythinglulu made us a replicate cake! We finally got to eat our wedding cake!!! Love you Lex and thanks @jzevents for always making my visions come true,” she concluded.

The cake wasn’t the only dessert at Williams and Ohanian’s wedding ceremony. As seen in the photos that were shared exclusively with Vogue, the couple had doughnuts drop down from the ceiling during the after party. The wedding also featured three different cuisines for dinner and a Gatorade recovery bar, complete with Gatorade bottles and pouches, coconut water, bandaids and Advil. A sign above the station read, “Party Like a Champ and Recover Like One.”

And if that wasn’t enough food for their guests, the couple hosted a post-wedding brunch for friends and family at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans the following morning.

With all of these delicious details, we can see how the couple, who share a 7-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., forgot to eat their cake during the big day.