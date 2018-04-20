Selena Gomez Has Junk Food-Filled Viewing Party for Amy Schumer's I Feel Pretty

Selena Gomez had the ultimate movie night on Thursday while watching a screening of Amy Schumer‘s new movie I Feel Pretty.

The singer gathered her girlfriends and a variety of junk food to watch the film in her pajamas at home.

After quickly taking a bite, Gomez says “I’m getting to watch Amy Schumer’s new movie I Feel Pretty with Caroline and we got pizza, an enchilada casserole, I got blackberry ice cream, strawberry vanilla ice cream and cookie dough something and then cones. So I feel pretty.”

Gomez captioned the video with a glowing review of the film. “Yesterday @amyschumer sent me her new movie I Feel Pretty (its because I’m obsessed with her) this movie is so important to watch,” she wrote. “I encourage all my ladies out there to go with your girls and watch! We used to live in a time where we would say ‘I can’t wait to BE older’ to now being a generation that wants to LOOK like an adult without understanding the responsibility or who we truly are on the inside sometimes. I know I can relate for sure! GO WATCH!! It’s our modern day 13 going on 30!!! #notgettingpaidtosaythis #truth.”

The comedy stars Schumer, playing a woman with low self-esteem who hits her head causing her to suddenly see herself as beautiful. But it’s the film’s message that Schumer says is most important.

“There’s been a lot of projection,” the actress, 36, told Vulture. “I heard a lot of, ‘She doesn’t have a right to feel bad about herself because she looks however she looks.’ But first off, it’s not about an ugly troll becoming beautiful, it’s about a woman who has low self-esteem finding some. Everyone’s got a right to feel that feeling, regardless of their appearance. We all struggle with self-esteem. I certainly have … it’s not our place to say who should be allowed to have low self-esteem.”

In March, Gomez posted a video on Instagram one day after she stepped out in a bikini for the first time since her kidney transplant.

“The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone,” she captioned.

I Feel Pretty hits theaters nationwide Friday.