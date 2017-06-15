The Seinfeld-Inspired 'Soup Nazi' Company Has Filed for Bankruptcy

Cue the “no soup for you” jokes.

Soupman Inc., the Staten Island-based chain of soup restaurants that sprung from the famous 1995 Seinfeld “Soup Nazi” episode, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This news comes less than a month after the company’s CFO, Robert Bertrand, was charged with 20 counts of failing to pay income taxes and benefits for employees.

The soups, sold both at their restaurants and in grocery stores, are based on the recipes of Al Yeganeh (the man whom the Soup Nazi character was modeled after), and include memorable dishes from the episode like Mullagatawny, Crab Bisque, Jambalaya and Turkey Chili. Yeganeh ran the original restaurant, Soup Kitchen International, in Midtown Manhattan from 1984 until it closed in 2004.

Jamie Karson, Soupman’s CEO, has said that the products will still remain in grocery stores. Karson also stated that “the combination of legacy liabilities and recent company developments have made it necessary to seek bankruptcy protection.”

No word on whether the company’s problems have anything to do with Elaine finding their secret recipes in a used armoire.