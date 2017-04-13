Food
13 Secret Menu Items You Should Order at Chain Restaurants
Ask and you shall receive made-to-order dishes at Starbucks, Chipotle and more
IN-N-OUT TOMATO BURGER
Watching your carb intake? The fast food chain's tomato-wrapped burger is for you. It comes with all the fixin's of a Double-Double (two patties, two slices of cheese, onions and spread) but with two thick slices of tomato where the buns usually are. The stars behind YouTube's RoommateThings discovered the off-the-menu item and describe it as "probably the messiest way to order a burger."
STARBUCKS TIE-DYE DRINKS
According to some Starbucks lovers on social media, there are two new tie-dye drinks on the coffee shop's "secret menu," and they are incredibly photogenic. The Pink Purple Drink and Matcha Purple Drink, as posted by Instagram user hungryhugh, are made as follows: the Pink Purple Drink is one part Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk and one part Passion Ice Tea with soy milk, vanilla syrup and blackberries, and the Matcha Pink Drink is three parts Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk and one part Matcha Green Tea with coconut milk.
STARBUCKS BUTTERBEER FRAPPUCINO
We'll always be devastated that Hogsmeade is not an actual place, but at least there's the Butterbeer Frappucino on the coffee chain's secret menu. The recipe? Crème frappucino with three pumps of caramel syrup, three pumps of toffee nut syrup and lots of caramel drizzle. Drink up, muggles.
ARBY'S MEAT MOUNTAIN
It might be the worst-kept secret at Arby's, but this towering sandwich still doesn't officially exist on their menu. But all you have to do is ask for it, and you can have a sandwich that includes every single meat Arby's serves.
STARBUCKS TWIX FRAPPUCCINO
No, there aren't any candy bars involved in this Frappuccino. Instead, this frozen drink combines a caramel frap with extra caramel syrup, hazelnut syrup, java chips and both a caramel and mocha drizzle. If that isn't to your liking, there are hundreds of combinations just waiting to be concocted and named. All you need is a willing barista.
FIVE GUYS PATTY MELT
The best news about Five Guys having a grilled cheese sandwich on their menu (other than pacifying 3-year-olds everywhere)? They can easily make you a patty melt. Just ask for a grilled cheese sandwich with a beef patty and all your favorite burger toppings.
IN-N-OUT ANIMAL STYLE FRIES
We're not sure where the name for these saucy fries came from. All we know is that they are incredibly decadent, and we can't wait to try them. Like their off-the-menu "animal-style" burger, these fries come covered in melted cheese, secret sauce and grilled onions.
BURGER KING RODEO BURGER
The Rodeo Burger was part of the regular BK menu for a short time, and it's an easy one to assemble if you can't get your location to whip one up for you. Simply add barbecue sauce and a few onion rings to a standard cheeseburger.
KFC POUTINE
We know what you're thinking: How can this exist? Poutine was actually on the menu in Canadian KFCs for a while. And you can still get it, if your KFC has anything with cheese curds on the menu. But even if your local franchise is fresh out of cheese curds, we're betting that the combo of French fries and gravy would be pretty tasty.
CHICK-FIL-A QUESADILLA
While it seems counterintuitive to order a Mexican dish at Chick-Fil-A, this quesadilla doesn't disappoint. Whether or not you can order this will depend on whether or not your restaurant stocks tortillas. You should be in luck, though, thanks to all the wraps on the menu now.
DAIRY QUEEN FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE
Another example of an item that was on the menu briefly but is now relegated to insider-only status, the DQ Frozen Hot Chocolate is simply hot chocolate blended with ice. It's rich and refreshing and even better topped with whipped cream.
CHIPOTLE THE QUESARITO
This might be the best-known, secret menu item out there. The quesarito is a burrito of your choice wrapped in a warm quesadilla instead of a plain tortilla. If you're counting calories, you'll want to skip eating (or counting) this meal.
MCDONALD'S MCCREPE
This breakfast specialty is a bit more DIY than the other choices on this list. To make it, order the McDonald's hot cakes and a yogurt parfait separately. Then fill the flapjack with yogurt, berries and granola. Voila! You can have your jazzed-up pancake and eat it, too.