Scott Foley Puts Peanut Butter on His Scrambled Eggs and People Are Repulsed

Scott Foley has an, um, interesting breakfast combination he’d like everyone to try.

The Scandal star shook up the food world after he posted a video of himself spreading peanut butter all over his scrambled eggs. His son, Konrad, 2, also appears to be a fan of the unconventional dish. “You want more peanut butter on your eggs?” he says, translating an unintelligible — yet adorable — question from his youngest child with wife, Marika Domińczyk. “It’s a family thing. It’s a protein thing.”

The video quickly racked up 10,000 likes in 30 minutes and now has over 50,000 views. “You guys are insane — insane,” he says in a followup video. “It’s so good. Don’t knock it till you try it. Thanks! Peanut butter eggs. Dig it.”

Good morn! Give it a shot. Seriously. A video posted by Scott Foley (@scottkfoley) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:07am PST

Love hearing from everyone!! #weirdfood #tryit #peanutbutterismykryptonite A video posted by Scott Foley (@scottkfoley) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:47am PST

While peanut butter is not all that weird for breakfast (we’d gladly spread it all over our waffles), it’s the combination we can’t quite get on board with — and Foley’s fans seem to agree.

“Wow…. it’s been ten years of nothing but love for you, but this may end it all for me!” wrote one skeptic.

“How can I be repulsed and intrigued at the same time?” commented another.

But the actor isn’t phased by his critics. “Love hearing from everyone!! #weirdfood #tryit #peanutbutterismykryptonite,” he wrote.

Admittedly, the nutty spread would add an extra dose of protein to jumpstart the morning but we’ll just leave the PB in our smoothies for now. Sorry, Scott.