Kate Beckinsale Gives Sarah Silverman M&M's with Mutual Ex Michael Sheen's Face on Them

Sarah Silverman’s go-to post-breakup meal is simultaneously sad and sweet.

Following the announcement of her split from Michael Sheen, the I Love You, America star was given a shipment of custom M&M’s from Kate Beckinsale—who was also formerly in a long-term relationship with Sheen. Engraved in each piece of chocolate candy was a photo of Silverman kissing Sheen on the cheek.

“Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized m&ms given to me by the very thoughtful and very cruel @katebeckinsale to remind me that I’m alone in this world,” Silverman joked on Instagram “So very alone. THANKS, KATE.” (She elaborated that she prefers her M&M’s melted, hence the microwave situation. )

The comedian announced her split with Sheen via Twitter on Monday. “The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas,” she wrote, clarifying, “I mean, not ‘over Christmas’ — like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?'” The pair had been in a long distance relationship since 2014, with the Welsh actor spending most of his time in the U.K.

Beckinsale and Sheen were together for 8 years from 1995 to 2003, and the amicable exes share a 19-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Beckinsale-Sheen.

Beckinsale has previously gushed about Silverman, telling ES Magazine in December of 2016: “I really love her […] and we are really lucky that we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her. Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing.”