Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Her Baking Career Has Been An ‘Incredible’ Process For Her Kids to See

Going from an actress in Hollywood to an entrepreneur in the food business has been a journey for not only Sarah Michelle Gellar, but also her kids.

The mom-of-two, who co-developed an organic, non-GMO baking kit company called Foodstirs in 2014, says it “feels surreal” that the brand is now in 7,500 stores across the nation.

“I always joke with my kids like being an actor is a very abstract job. For the longest time my kids, because my kids are still little, they thought I got my hair and makeup done for a living and thought that was a job,” Gellar tells PEOPLE. “Now they watched us have an idea, create it, make it a tangible product and now when they go to the stores that we shop in all the time, they see it on the shelves, and that’s incredible to me. It kind of blows my mind.”

Gellar says Foodstirs is not only an easy way to quickly whip up treats, it’s also a way to make people feel connected and empowered, which is highlighted in their first digital campaign (below).

“What are those moments when you really connect?” Gellar asks. “It’s always around food and in the kitchen or at a table and baking just hold memories to me. There’s something about the smell of fresh baked cookies — it just takes you back to a simpler time and the fact that a smell just like that can trigger your entire body to let go.”

The message of the campaign titled “More Flour to Ya” is all about “putting the power back in your hands,” says Gellar. “The power to be together, the power of baking and healing. While the video is funny and cute, it shows you, that’s real life. Those are the moments where we just connect and the memories happen.”

With Halloween around the corner, Gellar, who is married to Freddie Prinze Jr., says they have their own baking tradition which brings them together on the holiday.

“For Halloween we do a big bake day in the morning then all the kids that go trick-or-treating with us get to pick like 6 or 7, 8 very special treats — some we bake, sometimes we’ll go to a fine chocolate store and get a really good piece of chocolate then they put it aside and it gets labeled,” Gellar says. “Then we go trick-or-treating and they’re allowed to go and get whatever candy they want but they’re not allowed to eat it then we bring it back to the house. They can have their treats they picked and we take the candy and send it to the troops.”