PEOPLE Perks: How to Get Foodstirs’ Kid-Friendly, Movie-Inspired Baking Kit for 20% Off

Movie nights just got even sweeter.

Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s kid-friendly baking brand Foodstirs is now featuring a film-inspired snack that the whole family will love making and eating!

A favorite treat of Gellar‘s, the Movie Night Cupcakes Kit ($18.99) is an organic DIY baking kit that makes six vanilla cupcakes in the likeness of an (adorable) bag of popcorn. Because, let’s face it, it wouldn’t be movie night without popcorn.

The kit includes Foodstirs Organic Simply Sweet Vanilla Cake Mix, Foodstirs Organic Vanilla Frosting Mix, dye-free yellow sparkling sugar, vegan marshmallows and six baking cups.

The even better news: When you go to Foodstirs.com and enter the exclusive PEOPLE Perks code PEOPLEKIDS, you’ll receive 20 percent off this product and others sitewide, from Aug. 16 to Sept. 10.

So whether you’re planning your child’s slumber party or just want to get creative in the kitchen with the family, the Movie Night Cupcakes Kit is the perfect way to bake and bond.