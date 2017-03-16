How Sarah Michelle Gellar ‘Learned to Embrace’ Cooking with Her Kids

From actress to mother to culinary guru, Sarah Michelle Gellar is proving she can do it all.

After debuting Foodstirs in 2015 — the line of baking kits equipped with minimally processed ingredients — Gellar has combined her love for food with her role as a mom into a new cookbook titled Stirring Up Fun with Food.

The cookbook, which is available for preorder and will be on shelves April 4, is full of fun, exciting recipes, organized by month. Not only does each dish follow a specific theme, such as Father’s Day, they were also created to feel like small crafting projects to get your children involved.

“It’s quality time we wouldn’t get if I prepared meals while they watched TV in another room,” Gellar told Good Housekeeping.

“I love every minute in the kitchen with my kids, even the mess, I’ve learned to embrace it,” she said. “I find that in the car on the way home from school, I often get one-word answers when I ask about their day. But when we’re cooking, I get in-depth stories.”

Gellar, who is mom to daughter Charlotte, 7, and son Rocky, 4, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., says she asks her children what they want to eat to help generate ideas.

“You’re more likely to have a successful experience when they’re invested from the start,” she said. “Then get them involved in the process — give them the shopping list at the market, or let them chop and measure with pride. They won’t even realize they’re developing better motor skills or working the fundamentals of math, science and language.”

Thankfully for the foodie power couple (Prinze released his first cookbook last year), they don’t have picky eaters in the house.

“People always tell me how lucky I am that my kids are adventurous eaters, but I don’t believe that it’s luck at all. By my involving them in the process, not only are they more likely to try something new, but also I can count on them to make better choices when I’m not around.”