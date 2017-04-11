Sarah Michelle Gellar Names the One Dish Freddie Prinze Jr. Refuses to Make

Even though Sarah Michelle Gellar has her own line of baking mixes and a new cookbook out, the actress knows better than to compete with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., in the kitchen.

“I would be a fool if I got competitive with him because the man went to culinary school,” the author of Stirring Up Fun with Food tells PEOPLE. “That would be if I was feeling like getting my beep handed to me.”

So while she lets Prinze Jr. handle most of the cooking, there is one dish he refuses to make for their two kids Charlotte, 7, and Rocky, 4.

“He has given up on pancakes now,” says Gellar. “He’s like, ‘No, no, no.’ If the kids are asking for pancakes he’s like, ‘Call your mama, that one is her. Pancake muffins, pancakes, whatever, you get her to do it.'”

The reasoning? “I’ve out-pancaked him,” laughs the Buffy star, who has a variety of pancake kits available through her company, Foodstirs.

The couple encourages their children to pitch in on cooking when they can “because we want them to get their independence in the kitchen,” she says, adding her ideal date night with Prinze Jr. is simply sitting around their dinner table.

“I love my kids. I love being with them. Our favorite thing in the world is to do family dinners and all get together and cook together and eat together,” she says. “And hopefully they help clean up a little bit.”