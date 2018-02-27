Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Return to a Restaurant from Their 'Courtship Times'

Some things never change.

Sarah Jessica Parker was feeling nostalgic when she offered a glimpse into a familiar date night meal with her husband Matthew Broderick on Monday night.

“21 years later. We are still eating at restaurants from courtship time,” the Divorce star wrote on an Instagram photo at the New York City sushi restaurant Japonica.

Not only was the West Village hot spot reminiscent of their early days as a couple, but also the food. “Basically the same order,” she continued on the shot of two bowls of miso soup and matching pairs of chopsticks.

Parker—who recently opened up about her loving marriage on the cover of PEOPLE—further clarified that despite the touching caption, the outing was “not a special date on the calendar just lunch.”

Parker, 52, and Broderick, 55, dated for five years before they wed. The pair made it official on May 19, 1997, after inviting 100 of their closest friends to New York for what the guests thought was a party. Instead, Parker walked down the aisle in her now-iconic black wedding dress. Since then, the two have become parents to 8-year-old twins Tabitha and Loretta and son James Wilkie, 15.

“I think marriage has a lot of vitality,” she said. “If you’re fortunate, it’s like this dazzling organism.”

Though their appetites remain a constant, Parker credits the couple’s willingness to adjust and grow together as one of the secrets to their long- lasting relationship.

“Your needs are shifting,” she said. “You and your partner are going to change. It seems so silly, but I think you’re very lucky if you like the person. I still just really like him. I’m sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I literally learn about him every day. I’m like, ‘You’re doing what? You’re reading what?’”