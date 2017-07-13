Sarah Jessica Parker’s Gorgeous ‘Dinner For One’ Will Inspire You to Treat Yourself

Sarah Jessica Parker knows that one doesn’t have to be the loneliest number after all.

The 52-year-old actress Instagrammed a video on Wednesday preparing herself a “dinner for one,” and it looked simply divine.

For the main course, Parker had a piece of roast beef that she got from her local butcher, which, she said, “they affectionately call ‘roast beast.’” She then introduced her beverage of choice—a nice white wine. “Yes, I know chardonnays don’t go, traditionally don’t go with red meat,” she admitted, “but who cares because it’s Rombauer.”

Parker also threw some veggies into the mix, showing off a head of gem lettuce, some broccoli that she planned to boil with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Should be ready in about 20 mins. X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

As if our mouths weren’t watering already, she then revealed some gorgeous summer tomatoes and fresh mozzarella from Eataly as her final ingredients. “And really, what more could I possibly ask for?” she questioned, happily.

Of course, after preparing such a meal, dessert is well deserved. So, the star posted a follow-up video with the caption, “For those inquiring, the 1 item on the dessert menu. X, SJ.” This “last important detail,” as she referred to it, was Ben & Jerry’s cult classic flavor, Phish Food.

For those inquiring, the 1 item on the dessert menu. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

With this meal of sweet and savory goodness, one thing is certain: The star really knows how to make the most of her time alone.