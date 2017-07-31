Project Runway Alum Santino Rice Claims He Is Fasting for 111 Days

Former Project Runway contestant and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Santino Rice is facing criticism in response to his plan for an extensive period of fasting.

Rice, 42, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he intends to fast for slightly less than four months, drinking “as much organic cold-pressed juice and water as I need” and adding that “3 days of just water will allow your body to heal.”

The reality star, who already follows a gluten-free and raw vegan diet, said he hopes “to inspire others to give it a try for as many days as they can,” but his tweet was met with concerned fans pointing out the health risks that could accompany such a drastic diet.

By fasting for 111 days, I hope to inspire others to give it a try for as many days as they can~Just 3 days will reset your immune system! — Santino Rice (@SANTINORICE) July 30, 2017

My fast involves drinking as much organic cold-pressed juice and water as I need.

However 3 days of just water will allow your body to heal. — Santino Rice (@SANTINORICE) July 30, 2017

“Ah Santino I only just followed you yesterday-why you gotta say s— like this?! this isn’t good to promote to young people that look up 2 u,” one person commented, to which Rice replied, “Young people need to read and actually commit to several days of detoxification.”

The exchange ended when the same user responded, tweeting: “Agreed they need to read. But not to stop eating solids! Kids will read that and take it wrong and end up in hospital by not eating!”

Another follower questioned how the fashion designer would be able to be “productive and function” with the stunted food intake. Rice responded that he works “80-90 hours a week” and that he would be consuming an “over-abundance of micro nutrients through leafy green juice.”

Continuing to post on the subject, Rice also clarified the difference between a blender and a juicer, and encouraging people to do some “light reading” to research detox plans. “Give alternative methods a try. Exhaust every one until you discover your personal healing! This is only a test!” he wrote.

Health experts hold varying views on cleanses, but urge to consult a doctor before beginning one.

“The best types of detoxes are ones that emphasize lots of hydration and veggies,” registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner previously told PEOPLE. “That can be a veggie-focused juice cleanse (not the super sweet fruit-based ones!), a salad-[based] raw food cleanse for people who like to chew, or even a veggie soup cleanse.”

Dr. Zhaoping Li, director at UCLA’s Center for Human Nutrition, previously told PEOPLE that “short-term cleansing is safe and it may have benefits, but we need more studies” to determine what those benefits are.

Other celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian, Candace Cameron Bure and Gwyneth Paltrow, have followed strict cleanses in the past, though they were far less lengthy and drastic than the one Rice is proposing.