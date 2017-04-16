SaltBae Votes in Turkish Referendum in His Signature Style

Well-known Turkish chef Nurset Gokce — affectionately nicknamed “SaltBae” after a video went viral of his slicing and salting technique — cast his vote in the controversial Turkish referendum with his signature flourish on Sunday.

Turkish citizens are heading to the polls Sunday to vote on a new draft constitution which could dramatically increase the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to CNBC, and each vote counts. Erdogan has been criticized internationally for his autocratic behavior.

“This vote represents a radical transformation that consolidates the power to a centrally executive president rather than a parliamentary system…that’s why it matters,” Fadi Hakura, an associated fellow and manager of the Turkey Project at Chatham House, told CNBC in a phone interview. AFP reports that “yes” leads with 52.7 percent after 90 percent count of vote, citing state media.

In perhaps the first truly viral food video of 2017, the Internet swooned over Gokce, dressed in a white deep scoop tee and Lennon-esque sunglasses.

Ottoman steak 🔪 A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

James Corden dedicated a whole segment to him, and Leonardo DiCaprio even got a table-side view of the coarse salt magic at Gokce’s steakhouse in Dubai, Nusr-Et.

2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:27am PST

FROM COINAGE: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

But if you’re an American looking to get a slice of SaltBae’s meat, fret not: The chef has landed his own New York City restaurant — which we can imagine will book up as fast as his salting abilities have spread.