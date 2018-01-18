The Opening of Salt Bae's Much-Anticipated Steakhouse Is Imminent

If 2017 started on a high note for you thanks to the introduction of Salt Bae to the internet meme world, get ready for an even better 2018.

The Turkish celebrity chef, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, is preparing to open a second U.S. restaurant, this time in New York City (the first location is in Miami).

The viral sensation first caught people’s attention last year when a video of him sprinkling salt like a goddess went viral, and he’s since salted the plates of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He has also shown off his jaw-dropping skills meat-slicing skills on Instagram for his 10.6 million followers.

#saltbae #saltlife #salt A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

According to Eater, Nusr-Et Steakhouse is located at the ground floor of the CBS building at 60 W. 53rd St. and is expected to have a soft opening this week. The restaurant features a black-and-white mural of Gokce doing his signature pose along with an illuminated display of Himalayan pink salt and light fixtures in the shape of meat hooks.

The menu will feature starters like smoked rib eye, steak tartare and grilled shrimp, along with a long list of carnivore-friendly options like beef tenderloin and barbecued Turkish sausage.

The New York Times reports Gokce has been a butcher since the age of 13, and the Midtown location, which seats 150 plus an outdoor area for 80, will be his seventh steakhouse with his business partner, Mithat Erdem.

The Big Apple location will likely become a celebrity hot spot as many celebs have already fallen in love with the butcher, who has cooked for stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Simone Biles and DJ Khaled.