See What the Stars Will Be Eating and Drinking at This Year’s SAG Awards

To celebrate one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, the menu has to be just as starry.

As nominees like Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams and Octavia Spencer come together at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, they can expect to be wined and dined throughout the ceremony and at the PEOPLE and Entertainment Industry Foundation’s Post-Awards Gala.

The ceremony menu, developed by Wolfgang Puck (who knows a thing or two about cooking for award shows), will feature roasted acorn squash with toasted farro topped with lolla rossa lettuce, almonds and cider vinaigrette; green tea marinated salmon with bulgur wheat, tofu, and sweet soy; and spiced chicken with Morroccan cous cous and saffron aioli.

Feeding a crowd this big requires a hefty grocery list, which includes 200 pounds of salmon, 400 pounds of chicken, 50 pounds of couscous and 3,200 (!) homemade breadsticks.

To toast their co-stars and friends (or themselves!), stars will be raising a glass of Champagne Taittinger Brut La Francaise NV, and sipping on 2015 Sterling Napa Valley Chardonnay and 2014 Sterling Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

The night’s affair also features specialty cocktails, using about 120 bottles of liquor total. “The Outstanding Performance” is a mix of Chopin Potato vodka, infused fresh cucumbers, aloe water, fresh elderflower, lime juice and infused lemon peel garnish, while the “Fix It in Post” is a Clase Azul Plata tequila-based cocktail with La Pinta pomegranate tequila liqueur, fresh marinated pineapple juice, fresh lemon juice, agave raw nectar, and a jalapeño garnish.

If you weren’t one of the lucky people to snag a ticket to this year’s show, you can at least feast like you’re there with the exact salmon recipe the stars will be eating (minus the chef to cook it for you).

The Screen Actors Guild Awards airs Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT.

Green Tea Crusted Salmon with Bulgur Wheat, Tofu and Sweet Soy

Serves 6

2 tbsp. green tea matcha powder

2 tbsp. dried chives

2 tbsp. dried oregano

2 tbsp. dried parsley

6 (3 oz.) pieces of salmon

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup dry bulgur wheat

1 diced carrot

1 diced onion

1 chopped celery

2 pieces bay leaf

½ bunch chopped green onions

½ bunch chopped cilantro

1 pkg. firm tofu

3 oz. Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce

2 oz. low sodium soy sauce

Extra virgin olive oil, as needed

3 oz. water

1 tbsp. white sesame seeds

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Start by mixing all the dried herbs and matcha powder in a bowl and reserve.

3. Place the salmon on a baking sheet with parchment paper and season with salt and paper. Take the dried herb mixture and place evenly on top of the salmon and place in the refrigerator to set.

4. Place the bulgur wheat in a 3-qt. pot and rinse with cold water until the water is clear. Fill the pot with cold water until it is 2 inches above the bulgur.

5. Peel and cut the carrot, onion and celery into a rough large dice and add to the pot of bulgur, season with salt and add the bay leaf. Place the pot on medium heat and cook until tender. Once the bulgur is cooked, strain and place on a baking sheet and reserve in the refrigerator.

6. To clean the fresh herbs rinse in cold water and spin dry in a salad spinner. To prepare the green onions cut them on a bias into thin strips and reserve in a bowl with a moist towel. Pick the leaves of the cilantro and chop rough.

7. Drain the tofu of the water from the package and dice into small cubes and season with the sweet chili sauce and soy and let marinade.

8. Now take the salmon out of the refrigerator and place in the oven for 5 minutes, remove the baking sheet from the oven and let cool on the counter to room temperature (if you like a further cooked salmon leave in the oven for a few extra minutes).

9. Remove the bulgur from the fridge and place into a bowl and mix in the cilantro, sesame seeds and season with extra virgin olive oil along with salt and pepper.

10. To plate take a serving platter and place the seasoned bulgur down the middle of the platter, place the cooked salmon on top, to finish top with the seasoned tofu and garnish with green onions and extra virgin olive oil.