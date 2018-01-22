Alison Brie Reveals Her Post-SAG Awards Routine with Dave Franco (Hint: Snacks and Sweats)

Alison Brie was a vision in red at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, but the first step in her post-awards show routine involves changing into something comfy.

The Glow star, 35, revealed after putting on some sweatpants, she and husband Dave Franco are ready to chill and pig out.

“They’re hard to eat at. Everyone’s taking your photo constantly,” Brie said of awards shows at the SAGs After Party. “I started getting ready at 11 this morning, and I’m not someone who can starve. I eat regularly throughout the day. I need nutrients and energy.”

She continued, “I get home from something like this and tonight is early but I get home 9, 10, 11, midnight, and I’m like I’m starving! So our first line of business is a snack if we didn’t pick up food on the way home.”

Brie explained that while Franco is always down for a late-night stop at In-N-Out Burger, she’s happy with whatever’s readily available at home.

“I’m more like, ‘What trail mix do we have in the cupboard?'” she shared.

The actress is loving her leading role in the Netflix show, telling The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show that she’s been “channeling” her wrestling character in real life.

“I can’t get enough of it … I do physically feel very strong and in great shape, it’s more of an inner confidence that I take from the show,” she said. “It’s less that I walk around wanting to, like, kick butts.”

Brie plays Ruth Wilder in Glow, an original Netflix series about women’s wrestling in 1985 Los Angeles —which premiered in June to rave reviews.

“The most memorable response was this last Halloween when so many women dressed as our wrestling characters [from] the show,” she said of the series’ popularity. “It felt so exciting to see women in leotards … feeling really inspired and strong.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.