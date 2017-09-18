HGTV Star Sabrina Soto Shares 3 Simple Recipes for a Girls’ Night In

Designer Sabrina Soto knows the key to a successful girls’ night in is a variety of yummy snacks and a signature cocktail.

“I feel like having girls’ night at the house is so much better than going out because my girlfriends can just relax, unwind, we can gossip, take off our shoes, and keep everything really fun and relaxing,” Soto tells PEOPLE in our video series The Fix.

The HGTV star is sharing three of her go-to recipes including shrimp ceviche, hazelnut and banana wontons, spicy sangria, plus ideas for a delicious cheese plate. “I grew up eating ceviche,” Soto says of the first recipe. “My mom always made it. I think it’s super refreshing.”

She suggests serving her twist on the seafood dish with tortilla chips or sliced cucumbers for a healthier option. “I love the cucumber slices because the crunchiness really pair well with the sort of tartiness of the shrimp ceviche,” she says.

Once the food is set up, Soto also whips up romantic comedy bingo cards as a fun activity for her guests.

“We all know when girls get together, we don’t really sit around and just watch a movie—we gossip, we eat, we have cocktails but this is a really fun way to keep everyone involved,” she says.

Watch the video above to get the full recipes and learn how Soto makes a girls’ night in look fancy without any of the fuss.