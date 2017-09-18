HGTV’s Sabrino Soto Shows You How to Make the Perfect Cheese Platter

Putting together the perfect cheese board is not only about the combination of ingredients, but what you display it all on.

In our video series, The Fix, HGTV star Sabrina Soto shows you how to create your own DIY board that costs “next to nothing” to make—and her favorite mix of sweet and savory pairings.

The designer suggests screwing cheap brass pulls onto a wooden butcher block from your local hardware store and placing a piece of chalkboard tape along the top. “Once you’re done putting all the cheeses onto the board, you just write onto the chalkboard tape with a chalk pen and you’re done,” she says.

RELATED: HGTV Star Sabrina Soto Shares 3 Simple Recipes for a Girls’ Night In

Soto recommends pairing aged havarti with walnuts and honey; extra mature cheddar cheese with grain mustard, marcona almonds and dried apricots; and her “personal favorite” blue cheese with honeycomb and dates.

“A well-made cheeseboard can please the eye and your palate,” she says.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

See how it’s all done in the video above, plus get Soto’s pre-party tip for making sure your cheeses reach “that optimal taste and texture.”