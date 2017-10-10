Ryan Seacrest Raves Over His Chef-Girlfriend Shayna Taylor on Her First Live Appearance

Ryan Seacrest is not afraid to mix work and play, especially when his girlfriend Shayna Taylor is involved.
Though the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host has gushed about the personal chef on the show before, Tuesday marked the first time she’s made a guest appearance. Taylor joined Seacrest and Kelly Ripa for a “Banana Bread Bake Off” where she competed against executive producer Michael Gelman’s wife Laurie to see who could make the “healthiest, most delicious banana bread.”
“There’s been a lot of smack-talk around here between Ryan and Gelman regarding whose significant other’s healthy banana bread is best. We’ve decided to put an end to this madness—this two days of madness—and have them battle in a banana bread bake off,” Ripa explained.
When it came time to introduce Taylor, Seacrest could hardly contain his excitement. “Today’s contender is a personal chef, a graduate of the Art Institute Culinary School and in my opinion, the greatest cook in town. [I’m] proud and excited to have her here,” he said.
Guilt free banana bread 1 cup organic freshly grinned almond butter (unsalted) 1 1/2 cup mashed very ripe bananas (about 3 bananas) 1/2 cup organic pumpkin puree (I prefer homemade* see recipe below) 2 whole organic eggs 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/4 teaspoon fine Celtic salt or sea salt 1 tablespoon organic Pumpkin Pie Spice* 1 1/2 teaspoons of organic alcohol free vanilla extract 1 teaspoon organic cinnamon Optional* 2 tablespoons organic agave or maple syrup Optional* dark chocolate chips(no cane sugar or unsweetened ) For crumble topping: Organic banana chips (home made or store bought). Very chopped 1/3 cup very chopped walnuts 1/3 cup very chopped pecans *want to make a good crumble, so make sure they are chopped into smaller pieces ! * 1 1/2 teaspoons organic alcohol free vanilla extract 1/2 tablespoon organic coconut oil (melted) 1 Teaspoon organic pumpkin pie spice Optional* 1 tablespoon organic agave, honey or maple syrup *Note: You can make your own Pumpkin Pie Spice by using 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, and 1 teaspoon ground cloves instead. Directions: For crumble topping: Put chopped pecans, walnuts and banana chips into a bowl- add a touch of melted coconut oil, vanilla extra, pumpkin pie spice, and agave. Toss until evenly coated. Set aside Preheat your oven to 350F In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix until a smooth batter is formed, folding in the chocolate chips last, if desired. Pour mixture into a non stick bread pan. Then add crumble evenly over the top! Bake for 30-45 minutes at 350F use the old tooth pick trick! It is easy to check a cake or bread for doneness by using the toothpick test. Just stick a toothpick into the center of your banana bread, If there is wet batter still on the toothpick , it needs more time in the oven. If it comes out clean, your cake is done! Let cool in pan- then remove & enjoy 🙂 #bananabattle @livekellyandryan @shaynateresetaylor
Even though she assures she is “not a baker,” Taylor was more than up for the challenge. The model—who is always sharing healthy recipes and tips on her Instagram My Bikini Kitchen—made a flourless, sugar-free banana bread using wholesome ingredients like organic pumpkin puree and homemade almond butter.
Throughout the segment, it was clear that Seacrest is getting used to having such a great cook in the house, revealing that he’s helped Taylor make her homemade almond milk and almond crackers made with the pulp left over from the milk.
“I believe in homemade everything—homemade everything is kind of my jam since you don’t really know what ingredients are in [store-bought foods],” she said.
And not only was her dessert met with rave reviews, but the co-hosts also complimented Taylor on her first TV stint. “You’re very comfortable on national television,” said Seacrest. “She’s very poised. You’re doing a great job.”
Watch Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday to see Laurie Gelman’s take on healthy banana bread, and see who will take home the title of Banana Bread Bake Off Champion.