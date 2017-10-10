Ryan Seacrest Raves Over His Chef-Girlfriend Shayna Taylor on Her First Live Appearance

Ryan Seacrest is not afraid to mix work and play, especially when his girlfriend Shayna Taylor is involved.

Though the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host has gushed about the personal chef on the show before, Tuesday marked the first time she’s made a guest appearance. Taylor joined Seacrest and Kelly Ripa for a “Banana Bread Bake Off” where she competed against executive producer Michael Gelman’s wife Laurie to see who could make the “healthiest, most delicious banana bread.”

“There’s been a lot of smack-talk around here between Ryan and Gelman regarding whose significant other’s healthy banana bread is best. We’ve decided to put an end to this madness—this two days of madness—and have them battle in a banana bread bake off,” Ripa explained.

When it came time to introduce Taylor, Seacrest could hardly contain his excitement. “Today’s contender is a personal chef, a graduate of the Art Institute Culinary School and in my opinion, the greatest cook in town. [I’m] proud and excited to have her here,” he said.

Even though she assures she is “not a baker,” Taylor was more than up for the challenge. The model—who is always sharing healthy recipes and tips on her Instagram My Bikini Kitchen—made a flourless, sugar-free banana bread using wholesome ingredients like organic pumpkin puree and homemade almond butter.

Throughout the segment, it was clear that Seacrest is getting used to having such a great cook in the house, revealing that he’s helped Taylor make her homemade almond milk and almond crackers made with the pulp left over from the milk.

“I believe in homemade everything—homemade everything is kind of my jam since you don’t really know what ingredients are in [store-bought foods],” she said.

And not only was her dessert met with rave reviews, but the co-hosts also complimented Taylor on her first TV stint. “You’re very comfortable on national television,” said Seacrest. “She’s very poised. You’re doing a great job.”

Watch Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday to see Laurie Gelman’s take on healthy banana bread, and see who will take home the title of Banana Bread Bake Off Champion.