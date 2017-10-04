Ryan Seacrest Is Eating Well! 5 Diet Tips from His Chef-Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

As Ryan Seacrest‘s relationship with live-in girlfriend Shayna Taylor continues to heat up, one thing is clear: He’s not going hungry.
According to Seacrest’s Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa, Taylor has “got it all”—and evidently that includes a laundry list of culinary skills. Taylor, who is a model and personal chef, regularly posts her recipes and healthy eating tips on her Instagram account. Here are 5 easy ways to lighten up your diet (and experiment in the kitchen!) with a little inspiration from Taylor.
1. Make your own almond milk.
For the lactose intolerant or those who just want to cut back on dairy, almond milk is a beloved alternative. While there are a lot of great store-bought options, the only way to truly control what’s in it is to make it yourself. Taylor’s recipe, which she shared on her Instagram story, requires only two ingredients—almonds and water. She soaks the nuts in Icelandic Glacial bottled water (very fancy) until they’re softened, then puts them through a juicer.
This is how I make my home made almond milk ! Just posted this on my personal profile story ! @shaynateresetaylor But wanted to post it here also! Ever since I started making my own almond milk, I can't drink store bought – it actually grosses my out. 🤦🏼♀️🙄 So many added things to it to make it have a long shelf life. This home made almond milk last 3-4 day max! As fresh as it could get 😌#organic #almondmilk #homemade #coldpressed #alkaline
Once it’s done, she uses it in beverages like hot cocoa and matcha lattes.
“Ever since I started making my own almond milk, I can’t drink store bought,” she captioned.
2. Cut down on the carbs.
Even at a fast food joint like In-N-Out, Taylor goes for the bread-free burger option that’s wrapped in iceberg lettuce.
Her other low-carb alternatives to heavier take-out foods include Turkey Taco Salad and Thai Chicken Salad.
Healthy taco salad 🌮 1/2 cup prepared salsa 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt 1 teaspoon olive oil 1 medium onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 pound 93%-lean ground turkey 2 large organic tomatoes, diced 1 14-ounce can black beans rinsed 2 teaspoons ground cumin 2 teaspoons chili powder 1/4 cup organic chopped fresh cilantro 8 cups organic shredded romaine lettuce 1/2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese Combine salsa and Greek yogurt in a large bowl. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add turkey and cook, stirring often and crumbling with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, beans, cumin and chili powder; cook, stirring, until the tomatoes begin to break down, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in cilantro and 1/4 cup of the salsa mixture. To serve, divide the lettuce among 4 plates, top with the turkey mixture and sprinkle with cheese. #organic #healthy #lunch #dinner #yummy
Healthy Thai chicken salad 😍 1 tablespoon coconut oil (get a freecoconut oil with a Thrive Market Membership)* 1 small red onion, chopped fine 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1 pound boneless skinless chicken 4 tablespoons lime juice 3 tablespoons fish sauce (Red Boat brand) 1 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated (or 2 drops Ginger Essential Oil) 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes Honey, to taste 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 4 cups shredded Napa cabbage 1 red pepper, diced 3 carrots, grated 2 scallions, chopped ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped ¼ cup raw cashews, toasted and chopped Heat coconut oil over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook for two minutes. Add chicken and saute until browned and the chicken is fully cooked. Allow to cool and shred chicken Make dressing by whisking together lime juice, fish sauce, ginger, and red pepper flakes. Slowly whisk in olive oil until emulsified. Add honey to taste. In a large bowl combine cabbage, red pepper, carrots, scallions, basil, cilantro and chicken. Toss with dressing. Top with cashews and serve. #lunch #recipes #healthy #organic
3. When in doubt, grab some fresh produce.
Fruits and veggies and at their most nutritious (and delicious) when they are in season, and Taylor seems to stock up on all the good stuff when she goes to the farmer’s market.
4. Seafood is your friend.
The health benefits of a seafood-rich, Mediterranean-style diet have been well-documented, and Taylor makes sure to get plenty of fish into her eating regimen. Whether it’s smoked salmon on gluten-free toast for breakfast or an elegant whole roasted branzino with vegetables for dinner, she’s got ideas for every meal of the day.
Right before I popped it in the oven ! 🐟 Beautiful whole roasted branzino with zucchini, onions, garlic, mini potatoes & basil. Fish is rubbed with fresh savory herb , rosemary , scallions minced with sea salt , lemon , & olive oil. 😛 #healthy #organic #delish #dinner #recipes #chef #roasted #happy #foodie
A delicious dinner I made tonight for my BFF @missmakenzierae & I ! Spring mixed salad with caramelized plums and a gluten free tuna patty 😋 #eatclean #positivity #motivate #food #organic #getfit #cleaneating #instagood #bikiniready #skinny #fit #exercise #workout #instahealth #lifestyle #zen #balance #photooftheday #haveitall #noexcuses #chefshayna #recipe #health
The perfect sweet | spicy | salty healthy, but simple dinner recipe; Baked snapper | sautéed asparagus & bok choy | sweet butternut squash Baked snapper: Wrap in parchment and foil. add olive oil, lemon, garlic powder, ginger powder, & pepper. Sautéed veggies: Chopped asparagus, bok choy & jalapeños Olive oil Salt & pepper Garlic powder Lemon Butternut squash: Cut in half and bake on 375 for an hour. Scrap out inside into a pan. Cook with coconut oil | maple syrup & salt for about 10 min. #homemade #healthyrecipe #organic #fish #dinneridea #chefshayna #dinner #instagood #bikiniready #mybikinikitchen #veggies #diet
5. Don’t forget to indulge every once in a while.
Even the most disciplined eaters need to take a cheat day every now and then. Seacrest and Taylor don’t shy away from a glass of wine or two on their date nights out.
And when jet-setting across the globe, all bets are off.
I know I've been MIA on this account ! But I decided to change the name and start fresh. This was "mybikinikitchen" but it's now "Amorhealth" yes I know Amor is spelled weird or wrong, whatever. But that spelling is special to me. And all my closest friends and family know why 😻 so just go with it ! On that note, I'm currently detoxing from my Italian vacation and I'm missing this pasta. Nothing like a little Italian pasta 😋😍 All bets are off on vacation . . . Especially if the pasta is this good ☝🏼 #Italy #yummm
“Safe to say I’ve gained a few pounds . . . but it was all worth it!,” she recently captioned a photo from her trip to Spain.