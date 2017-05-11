5 Things to Know About Ryan Seacrest’s Live-In Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

Not only has Ryan Seacrest snagged a co-hosting gig on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he also has made another big move in his life: sharing a home with his girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

The couple, who once dated a few years ago, have rekindled their relationship, renting out an apartment together in New York City where Seacrest films the ABC talk show.

While America has long been familiar with Seacrest, 42, through his multitude of hosting gigs, his 26-year-old girlfriend is still not as well-known. Here are five things to know about the blonde beauty.

1. She knows how to cook

Taylor has an Instagram account called My Bikini Kitchen where she shares healthy recipes like fresh smoothies and steak tacos. Her food blog says “coming soon.”

2. She is a model

Through her personal Instagram account, you can see all of the places she’s traveled and posed for photos.

Au revoir pour le moment Paris 💛 A post shared by Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Miss this paradise. 📸 | by my fav @katemoorephoto . Bikini by @laperlalingerie #borabora #Rejuvenice A post shared by Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) on Apr 27, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

3. She’s close with her family

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how important having your family close to you really is,” she posted. “I am extremely blessed that I have such strong, logical, loving women (young & old) to stand by my side & to be my rocks. No matter what life throws our way. The only people missing in this photo is my grandma (who took this picture) & my great grandma, who will always be by my side in spirit. ✨ thank you for always making me feel so loved .. every day like it’s my birthday.”

4. She’s really into fitness and eats very healthy

Taylor has been seen working out and leaving the gym with Seacrest and a lot of her Instagrams are of nutritious food, which is no surprise by looking at her fit figure.

5. She loves dogs

Taylor has a small black and white dog named Panda who often appears throughout her feed and has an Instagram account of his own.