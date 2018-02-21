Ryan Reynolds now has unlimited access to a certain booze.

The actor, writer and producer is adding another role to his lengthy resume—owner of Aviation Gin.

“Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” Reynolds said in a statement. The 41-year-old will play an active role in the day-t0-day business and oversee creative direction of the company.

In an announcement on Twitter, Reynolds joked, “In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company.”

In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company… @AviationGin. pic.twitter.com/qPwe0IC6bz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 21, 2018

“If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken,” Reynolds says. “Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

Reynolds isn’t the first celebrity to get into the liquor business. Stars like George Clooney, Channing Tatum, Drake and Bethenny Frankel have also become owners of various spirits.