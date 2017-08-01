Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Favorite Cheat Day Meal: ‘Is It Really Unhealthy If It Makes You So Happy?’

Ryan Reynolds may be great at hunting down evil scientists in Deadpool, but you definitely don’t want this Marvel star anywhere near the kitchen.

In his exclusive interview for Men’s Health’s September cover story, Reynolds trashed his culinary skills saying that if he were to cook he could very well start a “structure fire.”

“I am not innovative in the kitchen,” the Hitman’s Bodyguard star said. “The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife away, and give her a better life.”

It should come as no surprise, then, that when it comes to his go-to cheat day meal, Reynolds eats out at his favorite Manhattan pizza spot. “Is it really unhealthy if it makes you so happy? Patsy’s Pizza…There’s a Patsy’s Pizza up in Harlem that’s pretty much the best pizza…on the whole planet,” he said.

When it comes to working off the pizza weight, he says he doesn’t quite have the discipline of another certain ripped actor known for a superhero role.

“Hugh Jackman has a dedication to his craft that I’m afraid I don’t share,” Reynolds said about the so-called Wolverine diet, which reportedly included some 2 a.m. meals in order to achieve a 6,000 calories per day. “If I’m up at 2 in the morning, it’s because something has gone terribly wrong.”

He prefers to workout through online programs, telling the publication that his longtime trainer Don Saladino gives him programs the he can access online because of his “erratic” hours.”I don’t want to have to meet someone at 4 in the morning in a dark gym. I just want to go when I can go,” he said.

Reynolds also talked about his social media antics, which include hilariously fabricated claims about how he parents his children. (His wife Blake Lively recently told Glamour that she’s “so in love with him when he writes that stuff.”)

“I’ve certainly said things online where I’ve thought, oh boy, I’m fortunate that there’s some precedent for me acting like a jackass. If I were somebody like, Condoleeza Rice, it might be a bit different. But you have to set precedents at some point,” Reynolds said.

The jokester also revealed the greatest prank he ever pulled. “A friend of mine left town for a week – when he was gone, I painted his entire office puce…we painted everything in his entire office that color…the inside of his desk, every pencil, every pen, everything.”

And what celebrity would he like to be stranded on deserted island with? Reynolds says actor Stanley Tucci, who he calls “resourceful, funny, and…can cook.”