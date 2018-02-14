Ryan Reynolds Baked a Sweet Valentine's Day Cake for Blake Lively—But There's a Chance It's Toxic

Ryan Reynolds just confirmed the notion that “It’s the thought that counts.”

Valentine’s Day is all about doing something special for your loved ones, so on Wednesday, the actor got busy in the kitchen making a freshly-baked creation for his wife Blake Lively.

The Deadpool star took to Instagram to show off the strawberry-covered cake—but Lively may want to hold off on digging in.

“I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist,” Reynolds captioned the photo holding up the dessert, while looking a bit unsure of the sweet treat himself.

Though the cake actually looks super delicious—and he’s most likely only playing about the glue—this is not the actor’s first baking fail.

Back in December, the star attempted to make a batch of cookies but they didn’t exactly turn out gourmet, or looking like cookies at all for that matter.

The mom of two showed them off on her Instagram writing, “@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies… 😳…He’s verrry handsome though.”

Regardless of Reynolds’ baking skills, Lively definitely deserves to indulge during the sweet holiday. The actress, 30, recently showed off her newly-ripped body after 14 months of hard work with her trainer, Don Saladino, to lose the weight she gained during her last pregnancy.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs. you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” Lively joked on Instagram. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”