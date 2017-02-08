These Ryan Gosling-Shaped Cookies Are the Only Valentine You’ll Need This Year

If you’ve sworn off all sweets as part of your New Year’s resolutions, you’re going to want to make an exception—because Ryan Gosling has officially been made into a cookie.
Cupcake Market bakery in New York City, which is famous for creating remarkable replicas of celebrity faces in the form of baked goods, is giving the people what they want just in time for Valentine’s Day. The new Gosling cookie, which is selling for $22.95, is totally worth shelling out the big bucks for because it is hand-painted to look just like him—signature scruff and baby blue eyes included.
If Oscar-nominated La La Land star just isn’t your thing (how dare you!) the shop also offers a slew of other edible celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé.
Their whole collection of face cookies can be seen on their “Wall of Fame” at the store in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.