Rosanna Pansino’s Candy Heart Lollipops Are Cute, Crazy Delicious and Oh-So-Simple

Rosanna Pansino knows the key to a good party: sweets, sweets and more sweets.

When the star of YouTube’s Nerdy Nummies stopped by the PEOPLE office for a Facebook Live video, she revealed her go-to theme for a get together. “I don’t know if this is corny. but I do cookie decorating parties and I do cake pop decorating parties,” she says. To make the activity even simpler, Pansino uses the melting pot from her new line of bakeware.

She suggests melting chocolate or different flavors of candy melts in the pot, setting out cookies, marshmallow rice cereal treats, and fresh strawberries (one of her “guilty pleasures” when they’re chocolate-coated) and then letting your guests “dip, dip, dip!”

The vlogger also shared an easy recipe for candy heart lollipops below that would really come in handy if you’re searching for a last minute dessert. To elevate the no-bake treats even further, Pansino suggests adding rainbow sprinkles or crushed cookies to the front of the molds before adding the melted candy.

A viewer tuned into our video also suggested starting with a thin layer of chocolate, then filling the molds with marshmallow creme and crushed graham crackers for a s’mores pop—the possibilities are endless.

Rosanna Pansino’s Candy​ ​Heart​ ​Lollipops

One​ ​package​ ​of​ ​Candy​ ​Melts​ ​or​ ​chocolate chips

Piping​ ​bags

Heart​ ​Lollipop​ ​Mold

Lollipop​ ​sticks

1. In​ ​a​ ​candy​ ​melting​ ​pot​ ​or​ ​a​ ​microwave,​ ​melt​ ​the​ ​desired​ ​candy​ ​melts​ ​or​ ​chocolate.

2. Scoop​ ​melted​ ​candy​ ​into​ ​a​ ​piping​ ​bag​ ​and​ ​cut​ ​an​ ​opening​ ​at​ ​the​ ​bottom.​ ​Fill​ ​each mold​ ​half​ ​full​ ​with​ ​melted​ ​candy.​ ​Tap​ ​mold​ ​gently​ ​on​ ​surface​ ​to​ ​remove​ ​air​ ​bubbles.

3. Place​ ​a​ ​lollipop​ ​stick​ ​in​ ​each​ ​mold​ ​cavity​ ​and​ ​fill​ ​remainder​ ​of​ ​cavity​ ​with​ ​more melted​ ​candy. Let​ ​sit​ ​at​ ​room​ ​temperature,​ ​10​ ​minutes​ ​or​ ​until​ ​firm.​ ​Remove​ ​from​ ​mold​ ​when lollipops​ ​are​ ​set.

5. Repeat​ ​with​ ​remaining​ ​candy​ ​melts​ ​or​ ​chocolate​ ​for​ ​desired​ ​about​ ​of​ ​lollipops.