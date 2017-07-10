People

Food

Rooney Mara Has Been Missing Out on All of These Pies Her Whole Life

By @jessfect

Posted on

Image Press Agency/Splash News Online

After learning that Rooney Mara just tried pie for the first time at 31 years old, we couldn’t help but think of all the deliciousness she’s been missing out on all this time.

The actress opened up to the Los Angeles Times, revealing she’s been hesitant to eat the delectable dessert her entire life: “Something about pie always grossed me out and I just never tried it before.”

But her role in her new film, A Ghost Story, finally forced Mara to give pie a chance.

In one scene, Mara’s character is mourning the loss of her partner and eats an entire pie in one sitting — obviously much more than she has ever encountered in real life.

The actress says she even tried to get out of it, but had no luck. “I tried making them switch it to something else, but David [Lowery, the director] really wanted it to be pie, so we did pie,” she says.

Now that Mara has overcome her fear of pie, we can only imagine she’s realized how good it actually is and will want to try it again. Here are some of our best pie recipes — though she’d have to adapt them all to suit her vegan diet.

Greg Dupree

To start, we’d suggest something simple like this Devil’s Food Chocolate Oasis Pie from Stacy Donnelly, the official pie consultant for the Broadway musical Waitress.

Another chocolate option, but on the healthier side, is Hungry Girl’s guilt-free chocolate cream pie.

And if Mara is feeling extra adventurous after eating an entire pie for filming the scene, she should venture into trying the Pecapplekin  — three popular Thanksgiving pies stacked into one — because, why not?

