Ronda Rousey Cooks Breakfast for Her ‘#MCM’ Fiancé Travis Browne in Adorable Time-Lapse Video

Ronda Rousey is quick on her feet—not only in the ring, but also in the kitchen.

The mixed martial artist recorded a time-lapse video of herself whipping up a meal for her fiancé, Travis Browne, on Monday. “Cooking breakfast for my #MCM @travisbrownemma 😍❤️💏,” she captioned the clip on Instagram.

The 30-second video shows Rousey looking casual in leggings and a t-shirt as she cooks eggs and bacon behind the stove in her home kitchen. She is all business until the middle of her cooking session when she gets an adorable surprise from Browne as he hugs her from behind and Rousey’s face clearly lights up. The couple kiss before the athlete welcomes a few more helpers in the kitchen: her two dogs Mochi and Ani.

Rousey announced her engagement to the UFC fighter in April after two years of dating with a photoshopped imaged of her in a black suit carrying Browne in a white wedding gown.

Browne asked Rousey to marry him with a large diamond ring under a New Zealand waterfall. “It felt like the right place to do it,” Browne told TMZ. Rousey is reportedly keeping an “open mind” about the date of the wedding, but hopes to tie the knot soon.