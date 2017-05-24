Outdoor entertaining is upon us—and we have an food easy hack to make your cookout even better.

Man Fire Food host Roger Mooking says amping up your store-brought spreads—like ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, relish and more—with a few simple ingredients is an easy way to add big, bold flavors. His ideas are also featured in PEOPLE’s new special Summer Grilling issue, on stands Friday, May 26.

“This allows you to cook your main dishes very simply and quickly, but lets your guests customize the flavors to their own liking,” says the Cooking Channel host, who also offers various flavor combos at his Social Eatery by Roger Mooking cafe at Telus Spark in Calgary.

Below are some of Mooking’s favorite DIY condiments and protein pairings.

Honey-Jalapeño Mustard

Mix ½ cup yellow mustard, 1½ teaspoons honey and ¾ teaspoon finely diced jalapeños until honey is dissolved smoothly.

“The jalapeños add that extra little thing that you never knew you needed in your life,” says Mooking. “Drop a dollop into your tuna salad or on your favorite sausage hot off the grill.”

Smoky Chipotle Ketchup

In a blender, puree 1 cup ketchup, 2 teaspoons chipotle in adobo and 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Transfer to a bowl, and stir in 1 teaspoon cumin seeds.

“The complex smoky flavor to an old faithful makes your burger even better,” says Mooking. “Or add a spoonful to a stew for a little smoky flavor when you don’t have time to cook over a fire.”

Chili-Lime Mayo

Whisk together 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, juice of 1 lime, 1 teaspoon soy sauce and 1 tablespoon Sriracha hot sauce.

“This perfect combo of spicy and tangy goes amazingly well with fries, fried chicken, in a chicken or steak Sandwich, or even drizzled on a taco,” says the chef.

Herb Relish

Mix together 4 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro stems, 4 tablespoons finely chopped parsley stems, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. and 1 teaspoon cracked black peppercorns.

“Fresh herbs make for a bright and fresh addition to sandwiches, vinaigrettes, and as a condiment to grilled veggies and meats. Also, try tossing into your pasta salad.”

Man Fire Food’s sixth season premieres on Friday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET on the Cooking Channel.