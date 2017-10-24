Rita Ora Says She Was Turned Away from Gordon Ramsay’s Restaurant Because of Her Outfit — See His Reaction

As a pop star and actress in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, one might assume Rita Ora wouldn’t have a problem getting a table for dinner in any restaurant she walks into, but that wasn’t the case when she tried to dine at one of Gordon Ramsay‘s locations.

When Ora, who appeared on British talk show The Jonathan Ross Show alongside fellow Brits Ed Sheeran and Ramsay, was asked if she had eaten at one of the MasterChef host’s restaurants, the answer surprised everyone, including the famous chef.

“Well, actually, funny little story. I mean, I was wanting to, I mean like everybody else that wants to go eat in a Ramsay restaurant and then, I just didn’t get in,” Ora says. “I went in. I obviously — I wasn’t dressed the part. I walked in and was like ‘Ooh I’d love a little, like, meal, you know?’ and they were just like, ‘No, this isn’t happening for you.'”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Ora says she was wearing a tracksuit and sneakers, admitting she understood she wasn’t meeting the restaurant’s dress code, causing Ramsay to pressure her into revealing which restaurant she was.

“Uh, if I say it are they going to get in trouble?” Ora asks Ramsay, who is known to have a temper in the kitchen.

“No, don’t worry,” he assures her. But Ora wouldn’t budge on even the country where it happened.

WATCH THIS: Food Hack: Make Candied Apples with Candy Corn

Although she was rejected, Ora still wants to go back: “You know what? One day, can I just ask now, can I come to one of your restaurants?” she asks Ramsay.

“Yes, you can,” he says, making the crowd erupt into applause.

“For free though!” Ora quickly adds.

Watch the full clip above.