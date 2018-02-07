Ree Drummond Grabs Her Best 'Elastic Waist Jeans' to Film the New Season of Pioneer Woman

Something’s cookin’ on the ranch!

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond started shooting the 19th season of her hit Food Network show on Tuesday and she’s giving her followers a glimpse of what’s to come.

“I started filming a new season of Pioneer Woman today, and I’m excited!” Drummond captioned a selfie taken at her home just west of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where she films the show. “I made sure to get up at 4:30 am so I could read my bible, make myself an extra large coffee, find my favorite lip gloss and locate my elastic waist jeans, because Lord knows I’m gonna need ’em all.”

Fans of the show might also want to grab their stretchiest pair of pants, because the recipes Drummond is planning to feature look to die for. On her Instagram story, the food blogger showed off two dishes she likely made on set: an arugula salad with blueberries, tomatoes, crumbled cheese and homemade croutons; and what looks like a whipped cream cake topped with fresh berries and mint.

Drummond appropriately captioned the photos with “Uh muh guh” and “I ♥️ food.”

On the show, in addition to her mouthwatering recipes, Drummond shares a peek inside her life with her cowboy-husband Ladd and their four children. One of the family’s most recent projects includes opening an inn called The Boarding House, which will be located down the street from the couple’s restaurant, bakery and general store, The Mercantile.

Watch the current season of The Pioneer Woman on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Food Network.