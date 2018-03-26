Red Lobster Announces Lobster and Waffles Made with Their Cheddar Bay Biscuits Batter

Red Lobster has some news that’s bound to make your Monday a lot less crabby.

The seafood chain announced that they are putting a spin on classic chicken and waffles and adding Crispy Lobster and Waffles to their menu—but that’s not even the best part. The waffles are made with the same batter that the restaurant uses to make their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

The Cheddar Bay Biscuit Waffles are topped with “a crispy, buttermilk-battered and fried Maine lobster tail and finished off with a drizzle of maple syrup,” a representative for Red Lobster tells PEOPLE.

Starting March 26, the savory-sweet combo will be added to the menu as a part of their Lobsterfest promotion. Though the special does not have an official end day, the spokesperson reveals that the lobster and waffles will only be available for a limited time.

Red Lobster

The Cheddar Bay Biscuits have been a staple on the Red Lobster menu for years. About 350 million of the garlic-cheddar-and-parsley-studded biscuits are made each year. The recipe is top secret, but you can bake up a batch using their pre-measured biscuit mix—or now you could use the mix to create their new waffles if you have a waffle iron at home.

If you’re in the New York area, you could get your Red Lobster fix by ordering delivery. The restaurant made the full menu—though specials like the lobster and waffles are unfortunately not included—available for New York residents to order delivery using the Grubhub app last October.