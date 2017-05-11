Ramona Singer’s Party Planner Spills the Details from Her Tequila-Fueled 60th Birthday Party

Ask celebrity party planner Larry Scott what the secret was for Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer’s over-the-top 60th Birthday party and he’ll say “tapas, Thierry Mugler, and tequila.”

The surprise bash, which happened in November but aired on the show last week, was orchestrated by Singer’s cast mate Dorinda Medley—which means no expense was spared. “Dorinda, she wanted to go over-the-top. So that’s what we did,” Scott tells PEOPLE.

“The Ramona Pinot Grigio was there but people drink tequila today,” he continues. “There’s a lot of tequila at my parties. The bar becomes more important than the food at times.” Still, they didn’t skimp on comfort food with a twist. “There was a parmesan bird’s nest with Chicken Milanese and different types of spring rolls, a bacon cheeseburger spring roll and a bacon cranberry spring roll.”

WATCH: All the Details on Luann De Lesseps’ Magical Wedding

The party also featured what Scott calls “invasions.”

“It’s adding elements of surprise into the party,” says Scott. And for Singer, he says, “We had ten waiters parading out with Swarovski crystal masks and English butler outfits. Then they would come with another outfit, these Venetian gowns and feathered masks and then they came in with Ramona’s birthday cake. It’s those kind of things that just inject adrenaline into the room. ”

I think there may be a #party tonight @lawrencescottevents #surprise. A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on May 3, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

As viewers saw, there was already plenty of adrenaline at the party due to the drama of Luann D’Agostino’s early departure, the awkward arrival of Ramona’s date, and Bethenny Frankel‘s absence—which parlayed into a blowout fight in this week’s episode.

Scott admits that he’s “not a Housewives watcher,” but he did have some commentary on the drama. “It just looked like, you know, they were feeling like their egos were crushed and so they needed moral support. I don’t think they were fighting each other. I think they were ragging about somebody else. Maybe Bethenny not coming. Who knows? I don’t know,” he laughs.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Names the 5 Housewives He’d Invite to His Dream Dinner Party

One housewife outside the RHONY cast who did show up, though, was New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga.

Two of my favs. #surprise #birthday @theglasshousesnyc @lawrencescottevents A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Nov 15, 2016 at 6:34am PST

For those who are inspired to throw their own Housewives party at home, Scott advises: “Don’t try so hard. But definitely make sure there is plenty of liquor. For some reason these women—you know that expression it’s five o’clock somewhere in the world?—they start a little earlier these days.”