Ramen-Flavored Pringles Now Exist

Pringles is no stranger to, well, strange flavors. There have been hot dog-flavored Pringles, dubbed Hot Diggity Dog Pringles. There have been Grilled Shrimp Pringles. There have been Blueberry & Hazelnut Pringles. Each fall, there are (usually) Pecan Pie and Salted Caramel Pringles. And now, there are ramen-flavored Pringles.

Yep, that’s right: the potato chip maker has teamed up with Nissin—the maker of Cup Noodle and Top Ramen—to roll out Top Ramen Chicken Pringles.

“Pringles flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp,” according to a press release distributed to Food & Wine. “The result? A crisp that tastes like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavor right out of the bowl.”

We tried the Top Ramen Pringles and most reactions were positive, with many people claiming that the snack beat their expectations. “These are amazing,” was heard multiple times, along with a general sentiment that the chips were filling a heretofore unknown craving. “I kind of don’t hate them,” said another more skeptical staffer. Still, a few hold-outs couldn’t wrap their heads around chips that tasted like cheap soup. “Now I just want ramen,” commented one writer. In the end it’s basically the chicken ramen flavor you came to know and love in college, but in potato chip form. Like a crispier Chicken in a Biskit cracker but, you know, ramen-ier.

The new flavor will hit Dollar General Stores—and only Dollar General Stores—later this month, and will only be available for a limited time. “So, get your hands on the crisps that bring a little crunch to your favorite noodle snack,” the brand encourages, adding a canister of the crisps have a suggested retail price of $1.50.

