Rachael Ray Donates $1 Million to Support Animal Rescue in Texas Flood Areas

Rachael Ray is doing her part to help the animals affected by Hurricane Harvey after the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history left many families and their pets in the Texas area homeless.

The chef announced on Tuesday that she will be donating $1 million raised by her foundation—which collects a portion of proceeds from her dog food company, Nutrish—to benefit animal rescue, with a donation of $200,000 already made to two nearby shelters.

“Thanks to your support of our Nutrish brands, we are able to donate $1 million today, through The Rachael Ray Foundation, to help support various animal welfare organizations who are actively working in Texas and Louisiana to care for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey,” she wrote on Facebook. “$100,000 donations have been made to the SPCA of Texas and Austin Pets Alive!, who are already providing disaster relief to animals in need.”

“We will continue our commitment to work with national and local organizations to assess needs and provide the additional earmarked funds,” Ray continued. “Thank you to all who are donating their time, effort, and money, as goodwill to our neighbors is most important during times like these.”

Ray, the parent to her own rescue pitbull, Isaboo, has been a longtime supporter of animals. For the second year in a row last December, the talk show host organized the Santa Paws campaign to raise funds for numerous animal organizations.

The state of Texas is also something near and dear to her heart as she has been traveling to Austin for more than 10 years to host her annual “Feedback” party during the South by Southwest festival. “I always say, ‘You don’t have to be rich to live a rich life’—and the people of Austin live that way every day,” she told PEOPLE in 2015.

Many other celebrities are also lending a hand to hurricane victims including Miranda Lambert, whose animal shelter foundation, MuttNation, rescued 72 dogs, and Sandra Bullock, who donated $1 million to the American Red Cross on Tuesday.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt donated $4 million, but increased his goal to $5 million, saying, “That’s our city, our community, and I just want to make sure that we get everybody back on their feet.”

To help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross.