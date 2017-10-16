Rachael Ray Awards the Winners of Burger Bash 2017—See Who Won the Big Prize

It’s now officially official. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer—the New York City restaurants known for their towering, over-the-top milkshakes—knows how to make a darn good burger.

At the New York City Wine & Food Festival on Friday night, Rachael Ray hosted her annual Burger Bash competition showdown and, for the second year in a row, Black Tap’s Joe Isidori was presented the coveted 2017 People’s Choice award. Isadori’s “The Greg Norman” burger—a juicy, wagyu beef patty topped with house buttermilk-dill sauce, blue cheese and arugula on a potato roll—beat out dozens of the nation’s best chefs again for the crowd-favorite prize.

Guests at the Big Apple event on Manhattan’s pier 92 were responsible for voting in the 10th anniversary People’s Choice winner, but the chefs had to also impress a panel of burger-loving celebrity judges —including David Diehl, Elvis Duran, Jaymee Sire and Lance Bass—all responsible for tasting each and every burger.

Chef Paul Denamiel of New York City’s Le Rivage took home the Judges Choice Award for his “French Onion Soup Burger”— a beef burger topped with gruyere, béchamel, confit onions, and served on a Thomas’ english muffin.

The JUDGES have spoken. The JUDGE'S choice for this 10th Anniversary Burger Bash is @LeRivageNYC: w/ their French Onion Soup Burger #nycwff pic.twitter.com/yaOCwt7PWL — rachael ray (@rachaelray) October 14, 2017

In February, Ray awarded a Miami local favorite Jr’s Gourmet Burger the People’s Choice Award winner during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Their burger—“That Guy’s Burger”—included a seasoned angus patty topped with cream cheese and guava, which was then sandwiched between white bread wrapped in bacon, and served with a side of guava ketchup.