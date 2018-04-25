Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Ted Allen Dish on Their Friendship and Coming 'Full Circle'

Antoni Porowski, the food expert on Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye, and the original show’s resident foodie Ted Allen are more than just longtime friends—they’re also neighbors.

“He literally lives across the street from me,” Porowski told PEOPLE at the City Harvest 35th Anniversary Gala, which raises money for the organization that aims to fight hunger in New York City.

Porowski attended one of Allen’s cookbook signings at Green Light Bookstore in Brooklyn years ago, and the pair sparked a friendship. Ultimately, Porowski became Allen’s personal assistant and chef, and he shared that he used to attend City Harvest dinners as Allen’s plus-one. On Tuesday night, the pair reunited on City Harvest’s green carpet.

“Now we get to hang out and we’re back to cooking together as friends, so we’ve sort of come full circle,” Porowski said.

When Porowski started cooking for Allen, he said the idea was not to follow in Allen’s footsteps as the food expert on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, but when the option for the show’s renewal presented itself, Allen proposed Porowski to David Collins, the show’s creator.

“It was never like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to do Queer Eye one day,'” Porowski said of the show, which was renewed for a second season. “It just sort of happened.”

“The idea that there was even going to be a reboot—it’s not something I ever considered,” Allen told PEOPLE. “I never in a million years thought they would do it again. No reason that they shouldn’t, and the fact that it’s been so successful is evidence that it was a good idea.”

Allen added that he didn’t really feel like he ever trained Porowski, and that despite a personal introduction to the show’s creator, Porowski had to nail the Queer Eye part all on his own.

“I think he came into this with lots of skills already,” the Chopped host said.

Porowski was criticized for his simple recipes on the show as part of the Fab Five after the first season aired. But in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Allen defended Porowski, saying, “The boy can cook.”

Porowski also revealed to PEOPLE that season one and season two of the Netflix series were filmed in succession, so he wasn’t sure which order they would appear.

“Those Strokes t-shirts that I wore in sixteen episodes were actually compressed into the first eight, so I’m not fully responsible for all of them being so concentrated,” Porowski said.

Allen jokingly asked him which bands he would be promoting through his wardrobe next season. “Two new New York bands,” Porowski said with a smile. “I’m gonna go a little more into like monochromatic looks. You’ll see. Stay tuned.”