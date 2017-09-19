Food

The Comprehensive Guide to All the Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Foods Out There

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…depending on who you ask

By

Posted on

More

1 of 30

 

GHIRADELLI PUMPKIN SPICE CARAMEL CHOCOLATE SQUARES

Bite into a chocolate square for access to a hefty dose of caramel filling with a tinge of pumpkin spice.

 

2 of 30

Bailey's

BAILEYS PUMPKIN SPICE IRISH CREAM

Booze up your coffee with the flavors of fall! The sweet cinnamon, maple, and brown sugar combination is available now through November.

3 of 30

Kelloggs

NUTRIGRAIN PUMPKIN SPICE BARS

Kellogg's soft baked breakfast bar has been taken to new levels of tasty with the limited edition batch of pumpkin gooey goodness. 

4 of 30

Kelloggs

PUMPKIN SPICE SPECIAL K

Cozy up with a bowl of the crunchy breakfast flakes for spoonfuls of nutmeg, allspice, ginger and cinnamon.

5 of 30

Courtesy KraftHeinz

PUMPKIN SPICEMALLOWS 

These are the perfect compliment to hot chocolate—or even coffee, if you're feeling crazy.

6 of 30

Ben & Jerry's

BEN & JERRY'S PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

Back by popular demand, the fall pint flavor has real pumpkin with cheesecake and a graham cracker swirl. Can't make it to the store? Don't panic. New this year, you can order it online, too.

7 of 30

 

ARCHER FARMS' PUMPKIN SPICE ALMONDS

Bring this perfect on-the-go snack to the office and take a break when you need a hit of warm spices coated in white chocolate.

8 of 30

 

CHOBANI'S PUMPKIN HARVEST CRISP GREEK YOGURT

Here's a fall-flavored breakfast option healthy eaters can get behind. 

9 of 30

 

DUNKIN DONUTS' PUMPKIN SPICE MACCHIATO

When you need something a little stronger than a Pumpkin Spice Latte, here's your perfect alternative.

10 of 30

 

PEPPERIDGE FARM PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE COOKIES

Cookies that tastes like cheesecake? Brilliant.

11 of 30

 

PUMPKIN SPICE OREO

The classic sandwich cookie got a makeover for its fourth season since its the limited edition debut in 2014. 

 

12 of 30

 

GODIVA PUMPKIN SPICE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES

Godiva offers the truffle with a pumpkin ganache in a milk chocolate shell—perfect for an elevated autumn palate. 

13 of 30

 

SWEET HOME'S PUMPKIN FLAX GRANOLA

With raw ingredients like pumpkin seeds, whole rolled oats, molasses, flax seeds and cinnamon bark, your obsession doesn't have to feel so guilty. 

14 of 30

 

HALO TOP'S PUMPKIN PIE ICE CREAM

America's best-selling ice cream, Halo Top, knows a thing or two about hype. It's no surpise that they joined the craze, adding pumpkin pie to their newest lineup of flavors.  

 

15 of 30

 

KIND'S CARAMEL ALMOND PUMPKIN SPICE BARS

The salty and sweet bars are loaded with both whole and chopped almonds then dipped in caramel for an extra punch.

16 of 30

 

SIMPLY BEYOND'S PUMPKIN SPICE ORGANIC SPRAY-ON SPICE

This edible spray gives you the chance to pumpkinize literally everything in sight.

17 of 30

 

PUMPKIN SPICE CHEERIOS

Just add milk—the beloved cereal has its limited-edition flavor in stores now. Inside the box? Real pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. 

18 of 30

 

STARBUCKS PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

Martha Stewart may think PSL is for “basic bitches only” but the drink's sustained popularity is what pushed Starbucks to start bottling the drink, too. Stock up and be as basic as you'd like from the comfort of your home—you may never need a barista again.

19 of 30

 

PUMPKIN SPICE RX BARS

These protein bars are definitely work-friendly—perfect for stashing in your desk. Keep a few stowed away for a late afternoon pumpkin spice fix.

 

20 of 30

 

WOLFERMANS' PUMPKIN SPICE ENGLISH MUFFINS

The perfect base for a seasonal twist on Eggs Benedict.

21 of 30

 

KELLOGG'S PUMPKIN SPICE FROSTED MINI WHEATS

Just another way to incorporate pumpkin spice into your mornin routine.

22 of 30

 

PUMPKIN KOMBUCHA

The trendy beverage is now in on pumpkin spice.

23 of 30

 

JAMBA JUICE'S PUMPKIN SMASH PROTEIN

The smoothie chain's new beverage is blended with non-fat frozen yogurt and a touch of cinnamon and nutmeg.

24 of 30

 

PUMPKIN SPICE MILANOS 

Dunk these crisp cookies in milk—or a pumpkin spice latte if you're feeling extra.

25 of 30

 

SIGGI'S PUMPKIN SPICE YOGURT 

Siggi's sees your regular morning yogurt and raises you pumpkin pie for breakfast. 

26 of 30

 

NOOSA PUMPKIN SPICE YOGHURT

Noosa is also raising it.

27 of 30

 

THE POPCORN FACTORY'S PUMPKIN SPICE POPCORN 

How about these for the movies!? 

28 of 30

 

ZUPA'S ORGANIC PUMPKIN CINNAMON SAGE SOUP

Drinkable soup in a bottle? Now we've seen everything.

29 of 30

 

SPROUTS PUMPKIN SPICE SALSA 

Dinner parties can now start with a bowl pumpkin spice salsa and chips.

30 of 30

 

PEPPERIDGE FARM'S PUMPKIN SWIRL BREAD

Now your sandwiches won't be left out from the trend either.

See Also

More

More