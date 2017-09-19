The Comprehensive Guide to All the Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Foods Out There

This edible spray gives you the chance to pumpkinize literally everything in sight.
17 of 30
PUMPKIN SPICE CHEERIOS
Just add milk—the beloved cereal has its limited-edition flavor in stores now. Inside the box? Real pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
18 of 30
STARBUCKS PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE
Martha Stewart may think PSL is for “basic bitches only” but the drink's sustained popularity is what pushed Starbucks to start bottling the drink, too. Stock up and be as basic as you'd like from the comfort of your home—you may never need a barista again.
19 of 30
PUMPKIN SPICE RX BARS
These protein bars are definitely work-friendly—perfect for stashing in your desk. Keep a few stowed away for a late afternoon pumpkin spice fix.