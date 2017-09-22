Food
Where Celebrities Stand on the Great Pumpkin Spice Latte Debate
Find out who’s Team PSL and who’s Team PS…Hell No
MARTHA STEWART: IT'S FOR 'BASIC B----ES ONLY'
When Stewart has an opinion about fall flavors, well, the rest of the world stops and listens. That's exactly what happened when the entertaining guru stopped by Watch What Happens Live to answer one of the greatest questions of our time. "Martha, is pumpkin-spice-everything delicious or for basic b----es only?" Andy Cohen asked on behalf of a viewer. "The latter," she declared, without hesitation. (Decorative gourds, however, are the height of good taste.)
ALLY BROOKE: ALL ABOUT THE PSL
The first day of fall just so happens to be the Fifth Harmony singer's favorite day of the year. "HAPPY FALL!!! I am so ecstatic you have no idea. Bring on the baking, pumpkin, sweaters, cool air, and everything in between," she tweeted back in 2015, before confirming to a fan that her favorite fall drink is — of course — a "pumpkin spice latte." However, it doesn't always return her love: "Welp got my leg burned when my Pumpkin Spice Latte spilled on me this morning," she posted with plenty of laughing emojis earlier this month.
TAYLOR SWIFT: A PSL FAN SINCE 2010
The old Taylor might not be able to come to the phone right now ... but we're pretty sure that she'd still want us to order her a pumpkin spice latte anyway. "Drinking a pumpkin spice latte. Just realized 70% of my tweets are food or cat related," she wrote back in 2012. But she's not just relegating everyone's favorite fall flavor to drinks: In 2010, she told fans she was celebrating the release of a new song by baking "pumpkin spice cookies with cream cheese icing." And this leaves us with one question: Does the new Taylor bake?
JOHN OLIVER: THEY 'TASTE LIKE A CANDLE'
Oliver doesn't shy away from digging into the big issues on his show, Last Week Tonight, so naturally, he devoted an entire three-minute segment to articulating his firmly anti-pumpkin spice stance. "Pumpkin spice is just eggnog for morning people," he declared in a web exclusive, "and I will be subject to its tyranny no longer! It stops here!"
KATY PERRY: TEAM PSL ALL THE WAY
Way back in 2012, Perry tweeted with excitement, "ERMAGERD we're ONE day away from pumpkin spice lattes!" However, she's not into all of Starbucks' seasonal drinks, as she very famously threw out the unicorn frappuccino after just one sip.
ARIEL WINTER: NOT SURE
The Modern Family star hasn't really spoken very much about her feelings on seasonal coffee drinks, but she has revealed that her dog is a big fan of pumpkin spice. In 2015, she posted a photo to Twitter of her pup drinking out of a tiny to-go cup. "Baby's first pumpkin spice latte," she wrote. (The first, we hope, of many.)
GORDON RAMSAY: PRO, BUT ONLY COME OCTOBER
The celebrity kitchen whiz was asked to weigh-in on the contentious subject on Twitter. "Love them around October / November time," he said.
PETE WENTZ: A CARD-CARRYING MEMBER OF THE PSL FAN CLUB
You might not think of the Fall Out Boy rocker as a big fan of pumpkin spice, but it turns out that he loves the seasonal beverage so much that he even once pitched starting a club in favor of them. "Let's start a gentleman's club that enjoys pumpkin spice lattes. What do you think?" Wentz tweeted in 2012. Sadly, we have no proof that the club was ever founded, so we assume he simply drinks them on his own in the fall.
ANTHONY BOURDAIN: FIRMLY ANTI-PSL
"I think pumpkin spice is disgusting," the Parts Unknown host told The Daily Meal in 2015. "I certainly don't want it in my coffee…I can't think of the last time I woke up in the middle of the night and thought, 'You know what? I could really go for some pumpkin.'"
