The First Pumpkin Spice Coffee of the Year Has Arrived (But It’s Not at Starbucks)

Don’t let the weather (or your calendar) fool you: The demise of summer is imminent, ushered in as always by pumpkin spice lattes.

On Tuesday, World Market announced they have officially begun selling 12-oz. bags of their “naturally and artificially flavored” pumpkin spice coffee grounds. In an email blast which claims it’s “never too early for fall flavors”—we imagine some might disagree on that one—the San Francisco-based retail company invites you to “sip subtle notes of pumpkin pie with hints of nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon.”

In addition to Pumpkin Spice, World Market also touted the return of their Bourbon Pecan and Caramel Apple-flavored coffees, all of which can be bought for $8.99 per bag.

In recent years, the list of pumpkin spice products has expanded to include anything you could imagine, with just about every food and beverage brand clamoring to capitalize on the craze.

While Starbucks created this beast with their ever-popular PSLs, they have not yet announced the return date for fall—but one can imagine it’s not too far off. So start packing up those swimsuits and pulling out your sweaters, friends.