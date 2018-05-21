Drew Scott’s Wedding Cake Contains a Subtle Tribute to His and Linda Phan’s First Home Together

Drew Scott and Linda Phan‘s wedding cake was filled with meaningful intentions.

The Property Brothers star and Scott Brothers Global creative director, who were married during an outdoor ceremony in Italy on May 12, chose a four-tier dessert with a fitting split design of half wedding white and half gold herringbone.

“It’s a really beautiful, elegant cake, but inside we have a bunch of secret treats that are spilling out of the cake,” Scott tells PEOPLE for the issue on stands now.

Cascading down the center dividing the two designs were tiny biscuits, some adorned with the Scottish symbol for “I love” to represent Scott’s family history, and some with the Chinese characters for “double happiness” to symbolize Phan’s.

“It’s a little tribute to our heritage,” says the HGTV star.

Denny's Ilic

The metallic pattern on the exterior of the cake was a nod to both their decor background and the beginning of their union at the Los Angeles home they renovated together last year.

“We went for something that was a bit of a transition from something white into something that’s more our aesthetic,” says Scott. “We have this gold herringbone base on the flooring of our house. The house was actually the first part of our wedding because we wanted to plan our forever. And we called this our honeymoon house, but we did it before the wedding.”

For more details and photos from the wedding, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, and watch the full episode of People Weddings: Drew Scott and Linda Phan streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.



The inside of the massive confection—which will be the subject of a Food Network special, Wedding Cake Countdown with Drew and Linda, on Monday, June 25, at 8:30 p.m.—was equally intricate. “With 300 people we needed a lot of cake, but decided not to limit ourselves to one flavor,” he says.

Ahead of the big day, three San Francisco bakery owners, Alison Okabayashi of Pretty Please Bakeshop, Natalie Pearce of Natty Cakes, and Amanda Nguyen of Butter&, competed to be able to create the dessert for their destination wedding. The winning bakery will be announced during the episode in June.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside the Moment Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s ‘Epic’ Wedding!

The couple ultimately decided on four different flavors: vanilla cake with goat cheese and strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, “not so red velvet” made without artificial food dye, carrot cake (their favorite flavor), and a chocolate hazelnut cream cake. Each of the tiers were covered in buttercream instead of fondant “for added flavor,” adds Scott.

Dennys ilic





In addition to the cake, the reception also featured a sweet buffet with 16 (!) different Italian desserts like almond cake, fruit tarts and pistachio ice cream with olive oil.

Though the wedding went off without a hitch (aside from a minor shoe snafu during their epic first dance together!), for Phan and Scott, the day was mainly about celebrating with the people they love most.

“We’re so easygoing, literally the wedding tent could blow away, the cake could fall flat, and her dress could not show up, and it wouldn’t matter,” says Scott. “We just want to have family and friends together.”

Wedding Cake Countdown with Drew and Linda airs June 25 at 8:30 on Food Network. Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do premieres June 2 at 9/8c on TLC.