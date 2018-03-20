This Elderflower Lemonade Cocktail Mimics the Flavors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Cake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Tuesday that the cake at their upcoming royal wedding would be a lemon elderflower cake created by pastry chef Claire Ptak.

The combination of flavors is sure to make for a delicious dessert, but it’s more traditionally used in drinks and cocktails. Elderflower cordial is a sweet combination of sugar, lemon juice and the flowers from elderberries, and the yellow-colored syrup is often mixed with sparkling water or wine to create a refreshing beverage.

The drink is not as popular in the United States as it is in the U.K. and Europe, but thanks to St. Germain—a readily available liqueur flavored with elderflowers—you can recreate the taste at home. The sparkling elderflower lemonade recipe below from our sister publication My Recipes is a bright, floral drink perfect for toasting not only the royal couple but also the first day of spring.

Hector Sanchez

Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade

½ cup sugar

1 cup water

½ cup elderflower liqueur (such as St-Germain)

⅓ cup fresh lemon juice

1½ cups ice cubes

3 cups chilled sparkling wine

Microwave sugar and water in a microwave-safe bowl at HIGH 2 minutes. Stir until sugar dissolves. Cool completely (15 minutes). Stir together sugar syrup, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and ice cubes. Let stand 20 minutes. Stir in chilled sparkling wine, and serve immediately.

Makes: about 5 cups