Here’s What President Trump and Emmanuel Macron Ate at the Michelin-Starred Restaurant Inside the Eiffel Tower

While visiting Paris for Bastille Day, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dined with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron in one of the most high-end venues the city has to offer — Le Jules Verne.

The Michelin-starred restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower is known offering two prix-fixe tasting menus — five courses for $216 a person and six courses for $262 a person — and treated the foursome to a special six-course meal, according to CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.

While President Trump’s palate has been questioned in the past — he was once seen eating a bucket of KFC aboard his private jet and has a known affinity for well-done steak with ketchup — as POTUS, duty calls, and the finest in French cuisine follows.

WATCH THIS: How to Make “the Trump Burger”

RELATED: Pope Francis Questions Melania About President Trump’s Diet: ‘What Do You Give Him to Eat?’

The restaurant prepared special menus for their guests, which featured the Eiffel Tower on one side and the Statue of Liberty on the other, while the table was adorned with a stunning floral arrangement that ran across the length of it.

Want the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the PEOPLE Food newsletter.

According to the nightly menu, a five course dinner is $216.51; six course $262.10. But special menus tonight: pic.twitter.com/NtvmJUmvBJ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 13, 2017

The night’s meal, which was prepared by legendary chef Alain Ducasse (seen in the photo below), featured a selection of pate; tomato, eggplant, and zucchini; Dover sole, spinach and Hollandaise; filet of beef, brioche with foie, souffle potato with truffle sauce; warm strawberry with yogurt sorbet; and hot chocolate souffle with chocolate ice cream.

Chef Alain Ducasse photobombs the Trumps and Macrons at their dinner table at Jules Verne in the Le Tour Eiffel. pic.twitter.com/kADTKNprgJ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 13, 2017

No word on whether President Trump was granted his infamous two scoops for dessert.