A Definitive List of the Obama Family's Most Memorable Food Moments

Here are 23 times the First Family proved they’re the ultimate foodies

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 23

Source: Anthony Bourdain/Instagram

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA & ANTHONY BOURDAIN WENT TO VIETNAM

The president took time out of his busy schedule to serve as Bourdain's most notable guest to date on his travel show, Parts Unknown. The pair made it to the outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam, where they dug into bowls of Bun Cha — a Vietnamese pork and noodle dish — and cold beers.

2 of 23

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Carolyn Kaster/AP

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA HEADED TO THE JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI RESTAURANT

One of the perks of being the President of the United States: You don't need a reservation to get into a hot Tokyo restaurant where the waiting list is two months. Shortly after arriving in Japan's capital in 2014 for a state visit with Shinzo Abe, the country's prime minister, President Obama made a beeline for Sukiyabashi Jiro, reported ABC. The tiny sushi bar gained worldwide fame after being featured in 2011 documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi.

3 of 23

The Dallas Morning News, Kye R. Lee, Pool/AP
The Dallas Morning News, Kye R. Lee, Pool/AP

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA CUT IN LINE AT A FAMOUS AUSTIN BBQ JOINT

Sometimes you just need to fulfill that BBQ craving, right? President Obama did just that after skipping to the front of the line for the eatery's famed brisket, pulled pork and ribs — but not before paying for a customer's meal.

4 of 23

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA GRABBED COFFEE WITH JERRY SEINFELD

For the season premiere of his cult hit web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld invited the Commander-in-Chief for a cup of joe in Washington, D.C.

5 of 23

 

WHEN MICHELLE OBAMA USED A TURNIP IN HER VINE MESSAGE

In 2014, The First Lady turned DJ Snake and rapper Lil Jon's "Turn Down for What" into the ultimate healthy eating anthem during a Twitter Q&A. Barack Obama impersonator Alphacat asked FLOTUS, "How many calories do you burn every time you 'turn up'?!" Her 6-second Vine response: "Turnip for what?" The music then clicks on and, while holding a turnip in her hand, Mrs. Obama bobs her head to the beat.

6 of 23

Andrew Harnik/AP
Andrew Harnik/AP

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA LET HIS PASSION FOR CINNAMON ROLLS SHOW

At the tail end of his historic three-day trip to the Arctic, the food-loving Commander-in-Chief popped into local Anchorage coffee shop Snow City Cafe on Tuesday — and he came with an appetite. "How many of those do you guys have?" he asked the barista as he pointed to the cinnamon rolls in the glass case, reported the Associated Press in 2015. "I'm going to take all of those."

7 of 23

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA BECAME THE FIRST TO BREW BEER IN THE WHITE HOUSE

In 2014, the POTUS was honored by The American Homebrewers Association with "a lifetime membership" for being the first president in the history of the United States to brew beer in the White House. Back in 2011, Obama and his chef created two brews: a Honey Porter and White House Honey Brown Ale — both of which are made with honey from the White House's very own bee hive. 

8 of 23

Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA WEIGHED IN ON THE PEA GUACAMOLE DEBATE

When it comes to guacamole, the president is a purist...which he made perfectly clear after the New York Times posted a controversial guac recipe that called for peas. "Respect the NYT, but not buying peas in guac," he tweeted. "Onions, garlic, hot peppers. Classic."

9 of 23

Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon

WHEN THE FIRST LADY MET INA GARTEN

Back in November, Michelle Obama welcomed the Food Network star into the White House, where the pair filmed an episode of Barefoot Contessa and bonded over vegetable tarts and salad wraps with greek yogurt feta cheese dip.

10 of 23

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

WHEN THE PRESIDENT PLACED A BI-PARTISAN TACO ORDER

Seriously. While attending SXSW in March 2016, the Commander-in-Chief popped into Torchy's Tacos, where he mingled with delighted locals and ordered all three of the eatery's politically named offerings: The Democrat (shredded beef barbacoa), The Republican (grilled jalapeño sausage) and The Independent (hand-battered and fried portobello mushroom strips). 

11 of 23

EPA/Olivier Douliery/POOL UPI POOL
EPA/Olivier Douliery/POOL UPI POOL

WHEN BARACK & MICHELLE  OBAMA HANDED OUT HOMEMADE COOKIES ON HALLOWEEN

In honor of the ghoulish holiday, the President and his First Lady handed out homemade sugar cookies to trick-or-treaters, along with White House M&Ms, kettle corn, fruit bars and Hershey's Kisses. 

12 of 23

Source: White House/Instagram
Source: White House/Instagram

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA SIPPED ON FRESH COCONUT WATER

Also known as the time POTUS swapped his Keurig for fresh coconut water while in Laos.

13 of 23

Greg E. Mathieson Sr./REX/Shutterstock

WHEN MICHELLE OBAMA HOSTED THE ANNUAL KIDS' STATE DINNER

The First Lady's fifth annual Healthy Lunchtime Challenge and Kids' State Dinner — held in July — challenged children in each state to create yummy, affordable recipes that include every food group. "We wanted to help kids and families across this country see how easy and fun it can be to get back to spending time in the kitchen and cooking real food," said FLOTUS during her speech at the event.

14 of 23

Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg/Getty

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA ORDERED CHILI DOGS

One of the D.C.'s most notable eating establishments, Obama made his famous first trip to Ben's Chili Bowl for chili dogs shortly after his election in 2008 – and the First Family has since been granted free access to their half-smokes for life.

15 of 23

Source: White House/Instagram
Source: White House/Instagram

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA DUNKED HIS COOKIES IN MILK

When it comes to the perfect midday or late-night snack, President Obama is a pro at picking the sweetest of options.

16 of 23

Nick Wass for SUBWAY/AP

WHEN MICHELLE OBAMA HAD LUNCH WITH KIDS AT SUBWAY

The First Lady and a group of kids engage in conversation and lunch att he sandwich chain.

17 of 23

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty

WHEN MICHELLE OBAMA GOT A SNEAK PEEK AT THE DESSERTS FOR THE GOVERNORS' DINNER

Chef Bill Yosses shows FLOTUS a medley of pastries during the Governors' dinner preview in the White House kitchen in 2009.

18 of 23

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA BLEW OUT THE CANDLES ON HIS BIRTHDAY CUPCAKES

The plate of cupcakes were gifted to POTUS by none other than Vice President Biden. Best bromance, ever, or what?

19 of 23

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA FEASTED ON SHAVED ICE

During a family vacation to Kailua, Hawaii in 2010, the president indulged in a cup of multi-colored shaved ice.

20 of 23

Markus Schreiber/AP

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA HAD A BEER IN GERMANY

When in Deutschland! During a trip to the village of Krün, the POTUS toasts with locals.

21 of 23

Alex Brandon/AP

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA GAZED ADORINGLY AT A PLATTER OF BURGERS

Photographic evidence the president has a passion for burgers — there's even a website dedicated to curating pictures of POTUS with perfect patties.

22 of 23

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA & DAUGHTER SASHA MADE BURRITOS

The two members of the First Family made burritos at DC Central Kitchen as part of a service project in 2014.

23 of 23

Steve Pope/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA HEADED TO THE IOWA STATE FAIR

The then-presidential candidate made a stop at the Iowa State Fair in 2007, where he scarfed down an obligatory corn dog and sipped lemonade.

