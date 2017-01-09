Celebrity
A Definitive List of the Obama Family's Most Memorable Food Moments
Here are 23 times the First Family proved they’re the ultimate foodies
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
Taylor Swift's Brother, Austin Swift, Looks Dashing at the Premiere of His New Film Live By Night
1 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA & ANTHONY BOURDAIN WENT TO VIETNAM
The president took time out of his busy schedule to serve as Bourdain's most notable guest to date on his travel show, Parts Unknown. The pair made it to the outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam, where they dug into bowls of Bun Cha — a Vietnamese pork and noodle dish — and cold beers.
2 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA HEADED TO THE JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI RESTAURANT
One of the perks of being the President of the United States: You don't need a reservation to get into a hot Tokyo restaurant where the waiting list is two months. Shortly after arriving in Japan's capital in 2014 for a state visit with Shinzo Abe, the country's prime minister, President Obama made a beeline for Sukiyabashi Jiro, reported ABC. The tiny sushi bar gained worldwide fame after being featured in 2011 documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi.
3 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA CUT IN LINE AT A FAMOUS AUSTIN BBQ JOINT
Sometimes you just need to fulfill that BBQ craving, right? President Obama did just that after skipping to the front of the line for the eatery's famed brisket, pulled pork and ribs — but not before paying for a customer's meal.
4 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA GRABBED COFFEE WITH JERRY SEINFELD
For the season premiere of his cult hit web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld invited the Commander-in-Chief for a cup of joe in Washington, D.C.
5 of 23
WHEN MICHELLE OBAMA USED A TURNIP IN HER VINE MESSAGE
In 2014, The First Lady turned DJ Snake and rapper Lil Jon's "Turn Down for What" into the ultimate healthy eating anthem during a Twitter Q&A. Barack Obama impersonator Alphacat asked FLOTUS, "How many calories do you burn every time you 'turn up'?!" Her 6-second Vine response: "Turnip for what?" The music then clicks on and, while holding a turnip in her hand, Mrs. Obama bobs her head to the beat.
6 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA LET HIS PASSION FOR CINNAMON ROLLS SHOW
At the tail end of his historic three-day trip to the Arctic, the food-loving Commander-in-Chief popped into local Anchorage coffee shop Snow City Cafe on Tuesday — and he came with an appetite. "How many of those do you guys have?" he asked the barista as he pointed to the cinnamon rolls in the glass case, reported the Associated Press in 2015. "I'm going to take all of those."
7 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA BECAME THE FIRST TO BREW BEER IN THE WHITE HOUSE
In 2014, the POTUS was honored by The American Homebrewers Association with "a lifetime membership" for being the first president in the history of the United States to brew beer in the White House. Back in 2011, Obama and his chef created two brews: a Honey Porter and White House Honey Brown Ale — both of which are made with honey from the White House's very own bee hive.
8 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA WEIGHED IN ON THE PEA GUACAMOLE DEBATE
When it comes to guacamole, the president is a purist...which he made perfectly clear after the New York Times posted a controversial guac recipe that called for peas. "Respect the NYT, but not buying peas in guac," he tweeted. "Onions, garlic, hot peppers. Classic."
9 of 23
WHEN THE FIRST LADY MET INA GARTEN
Back in November, Michelle Obama welcomed the Food Network star into the White House, where the pair filmed an episode of Barefoot Contessa and bonded over vegetable tarts and salad wraps with greek yogurt feta cheese dip.
10 of 23
WHEN THE PRESIDENT PLACED A BI-PARTISAN TACO ORDER
Seriously. While attending SXSW in March 2016, the Commander-in-Chief popped into Torchy's Tacos, where he mingled with delighted locals and ordered all three of the eatery's politically named offerings: The Democrat (shredded beef barbacoa), The Republican (grilled jalapeño sausage) and The Independent (hand-battered and fried portobello mushroom strips).
11 of 23
WHEN BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA HANDED OUT HOMEMADE COOKIES ON HALLOWEEN
In honor of the ghoulish holiday, the President and his First Lady handed out homemade sugar cookies to trick-or-treaters, along with White House M&Ms, kettle corn, fruit bars and Hershey's Kisses.
12 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA SIPPED ON FRESH COCONUT WATER
Also known as the time POTUS swapped his Keurig for fresh coconut water while in Laos.
13 of 23
WHEN MICHELLE OBAMA HOSTED THE ANNUAL KIDS' STATE DINNER
The First Lady's fifth annual Healthy Lunchtime Challenge and Kids' State Dinner — held in July — challenged children in each state to create yummy, affordable recipes that include every food group. "We wanted to help kids and families across this country see how easy and fun it can be to get back to spending time in the kitchen and cooking real food," said FLOTUS during her speech at the event.
14 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA ORDERED CHILI DOGS
One of the D.C.'s most notable eating establishments, Obama made his famous first trip to Ben's Chili Bowl for chili dogs shortly after his election in 2008 – and the First Family has since been granted free access to their half-smokes for life.
15 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA DUNKED HIS COOKIES IN MILK
When it comes to the perfect midday or late-night snack, President Obama is a pro at picking the sweetest of options.
16 of 23
WHEN MICHELLE OBAMA HAD LUNCH WITH KIDS AT SUBWAY
The First Lady and a group of kids engage in conversation and lunch att he sandwich chain.
17 of 23
WHEN MICHELLE OBAMA GOT A SNEAK PEEK AT THE DESSERTS FOR THE GOVERNORS' DINNER
Chef Bill Yosses shows FLOTUS a medley of pastries during the Governors' dinner preview in the White House kitchen in 2009.
18 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA BLEW OUT THE CANDLES ON HIS BIRTHDAY CUPCAKES
The plate of cupcakes were gifted to POTUS by none other than Vice President Biden. Best bromance, ever, or what?
19 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA FEASTED ON SHAVED ICE
During a family vacation to Kailua, Hawaii in 2010, the president indulged in a cup of multi-colored shaved ice.
20 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA HAD A BEER IN GERMANY
When in Deutschland! During a trip to the village of Krün, the POTUS toasts with locals.
21 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA GAZED ADORINGLY AT A PLATTER OF BURGERS
Photographic evidence the president has a passion for burgers — there's even a website dedicated to curating pictures of POTUS with perfect patties.
22 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA & DAUGHTER SASHA MADE BURRITOS
The two members of the First Family made burritos at DC Central Kitchen as part of a service project in 2014.
23 of 23
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA HEADED TO THE IOWA STATE FAIR
The then-presidential candidate made a stop at the Iowa State Fair in 2007, where he scarfed down an obligatory corn dog and sipped lemonade.
See Also
More
Taylor Swift's Brother, Austin Swift, Looks Dashing at the Premiere of His New Film Live By Night