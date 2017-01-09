A Definitive List of the Obama Family's Most Memorable Food Moments

WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA LET HIS PASSION FOR CINNAMON ROLLS SHOW

At the tail end of his historic three-day trip to the Arctic, the food-loving Commander-in-Chief popped into local Anchorage coffee shop Snow City Cafe on Tuesday — and he came with an appetite. "How many of those do you guys have?" he asked the barista as he pointed to the cinnamon rolls in the glass case, reported the Associated Press in 2015. "I'm going to take all of those."