Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Cooks a Huge Victory Meal for Tristan Thompson in a Pink Silk Robe

Khloé Kardashian clearly knows how to treat her man after a big win.

In a Snapchat video posted Tuesday night, Tristan Thompson showed off the home-cooked meal Kardashian whipped up following the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-112 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Koko always makes sure my belly feels blessed,” he captioned the clip, which starts with a look at the impressive spread and ends with the reality star—who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Thompson—finishing up the meal in a pink silk robe.

“After a great, great win in Oklahoma city, I come home to this: curry chicken, amazing, Oreo cake, macaroni salad,” says Thompson.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The NBA star is relishing in some time off from the regular season as the All-Star games are held in Los Angeles this weekend.

“I’m going to enjoy this All-Star break—ya dig?” he continued before showing off his expectant girlfriend.

“Hey, girl! Oh, look at that WAG!” he exclaimed.

Kardashian, 33, recently opened up about how she knew Thompson was “the one” in a new post shared on her website and app Tuesday.

“My answer for this probably doesn’t apply to everybody, but I knew Tristan was the one very quickly — I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone,” she wrote. “Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about ‘us.’ I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions.”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine,” she continued. “It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone.”