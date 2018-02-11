Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless to Whip Up Some Salads: 'Plz Don't Shame Me'

Chrissy Teigen just debuted a hilarious new salad-making technique.

On Sunday, the model and cookbook author, who’s currently expecting her second child — a boy — with husband John Legend, decided she was in the mood to fix herself a salad. And, she was in the mood to do it au naturel.

“Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” she captioned the silly photo, which featured two strategically placed salad plate emojis covering her bare assets.

Teigen’s internet commentary, as always, has fans cracking up. “This is tremendous,” wrote Glee actress Jane Lynch.

Responding, Teigen wrote, “Thank you, Jane! Thank you for letting me be strong!”

This is tremendous. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) February 11, 2018

Thank you, Jane! Thank you for letting me be strong! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Want to Make John Legend’s Favorite Chili? Chrissy Teigen Shows Us How!

And when she’s not eating healthy salads, you may find the 32-year-old nibbling on some of her husband’s delicious chicken wings.

In the debut episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Real Men Eat Goop video series, the singer stopped by to teach the lifestyle guru how to make his mouth-watering, Teigen-approved recipe.

“Chrissy loves it, and I love making it,” Legend explained, before revealing his secret flavor weapon: plenty of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt.

And it turned out Paltrow was a huge fan of the seasoning, herself.

“My dad was obsessed with it and I literally to this day cannot eat a baked potato without Lawry,” she gushed before later adding, “I didn’t know raw chicken could smell good.”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Legend also used Lawry’s Seasoned Salt in the flour mixture he used to dredge the wings in before it was time to fry them up.

But there’s one more thing that makes the singer’s chicken wings so special: his honey butter hot sauce, which he created with Teigen while she writing her cookbook Cravings.

“This seems like really good Valentine’s Day food,” Paltrow said after the chicken wings were ready to eat.

“Well, [there’s] a lot of love in it,” Legend replied.